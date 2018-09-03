APC distances self from ongoing registration in Borno

Chukwudi Nweje

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State has disassociated itself from an alleged illegal registration of new members in the state.

The party, in a statement signed by its secretary, Alhaji Bello Ayuba, said the registration being carried out by those it described as “suspicious group of persons has a hidden agenda that aims to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.”

READ ALSO: Olomu stool: Royal houses deny writing petition to govt.

Ayuba, who said the illegal registration, was not approved by the leadership of the party either at the national or state level, called on its members across the 27 local government areas of the state to disregard the exercise.

He said the APC would send officials from the national headquarters, Abuja to different states when it is ready to register members, and noted that those behind the ongoing exercise were “working underground to stop legitimate registration of APC members, mislead people and collate their names for a purpose that has hidden motive.”

He said, “party’s officials have been receiving calls by its teeming members saying they had come in contact with some people who claim to be officials undertaking registration of APC members in Borno State as well as registration of citizens who intend to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari.