– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - APC distances self from ongoing registration in Borno
3rd September 2018 - Olomu stool: Royal houses deny writing  petition to govt.
3rd September 2018 - Air Force rescues flood victims in Sokoto, Kebbi
3rd September 2018 - Emir of Kano condemns relegation of Almajiri
3rd September 2018 - Niger Flood: 14 killed in one month – NSEMA
3rd September 2018 - Engineers tackle lawmakers over Enugu-Onitsha Expressway
3rd September 2018 - FG to award eastern corridors railways before Dec. – DG VON
3rd September 2018 - Groups demand referendum on Igbo future
3rd September 2018 - Army denies alleged killings of 30 soldiers by terrorists in Borno
3rd September 2018 - PRP appoints Balarabe Musa BoT chair
Home / National / APC distances self from ongoing registration in Borno
APC

APC distances self from ongoing registration in Borno

— 3rd September 2018

Chukwudi Nweje

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State has disassociated itself from an alleged illegal registration of new members in the state.

The party, in a statement signed by its secretary, Alhaji Bello Ayuba,  said the registration being carried out by those it described as “suspicious group of persons has a hidden agenda that aims to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.”

READ ALSO: Olomu stool: Royal houses deny writing petition to govt.

Ayuba, who said the illegal registration, was not approved by the leadership of the party either at the national or state level, called on its members across the 27 local government areas of the state to disregard the exercise.

He said the APC would send officials from the national headquarters, Abuja to different states when it is ready to register members, and noted that those behind the ongoing exercise were “working underground to stop legitimate registration of APC members, mislead people and collate their names for a purpose that has hidden motive.”

He said, “party’s officials have been receiving calls by its teeming members saying they had come in contact with some people who claim to be officials undertaking registration of APC members in Borno State as well as registration of citizens who intend to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC

APC distances self from ongoing registration in Borno

— 3rd September 2018

Chukwudi Nweje The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State has disassociated itself from an alleged illegal registration of new members in the state. The party, in a statement signed by its secretary, Alhaji Bello Ayuba,  said the registration being carried out by those it described as “suspicious group of persons has a hidden agenda…

  • OLOMU STOOL

    Olomu stool: Royal houses deny writing  petition to govt.

    — 3rd September 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin Two ruling houses in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government of Kwara State, has denied authorship of an alleged petitions over the recent nomination of a new traditional ruler for the community. The ruling houses, Aki and Olasankale, made the denial in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Alhaji Azeez Kola Olawuyi. The…

  • AIR FORCE

    Air Force rescues flood victims in Sokoto, Kebbi

    — 3rd September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that  its personnel rescued scores of flood and fire victims in Sokoto and Kebbi States. The Commander, 119 Forward Operations Base, Sokoto, Group Captain Jubrin Usman,  disclosed this when a team of Chief of Defence Staff on Disaster Management and officials of National Emergency Management…

  • EMIR OF KANO

    Emir of Kano condemns relegation of Almajiri

    — 3rd September 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II,  has expressed concern that several years after Nigeria’s Independence,  the country has failed to accord due recognition to  the Islamic system of education. Sanusi spoke at the launch of a Hausa Ducu- drama (Duniya Juyi Juyi) on Almajiri System of Education held at the Aminu…

  • NIGER FLOODS

    Niger Flood: 14 killed in one month – NSEMA

    — 3rd September 2018

    John Adams, Minna As flood continues to wreak havoc across communities in Niger State, no fewer than 14 people have lost their lives and property worth hundreds of millions  washed away due to heavy downpour this year alone. Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga,  disclosed this in Minna on Saturday…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share