Home / National / Olomu stool: Royal houses deny writing  petition to govt.
OLOMU STOOL

Olomu stool: Royal houses deny writing  petition to govt.

— 3rd September 2018

Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Two ruling houses in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government of Kwara State, has denied authorship of an alleged petitions over the recent nomination of a new traditional ruler for the community.

The ruling houses, Aki and Olasankale, made the denial in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Alhaji Azeez Kola Olawuyi.

The families said the denial was at the backdrop of a recent newspaper publication ascribing the authorship of the alleged petitions to the two ruling houses.

READ ALSO: Air Force rescues flood victims in Sokoto, Kebbi

It was  gathered that the kingmakers in the community had recently forwarded it’s nomination on the throne to the concerned council for onward transmission to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, for appropriate action. This development followed the passage of Oba Charles Oladele Ibitoye, the last occupant of the throne, who joined his ancestors last November after a brief illness.

They described the allegation against the concerned ruling houses over the petition as false, unauthentic and misleading. “The Olomu-elect is a true son of Ijoko/Olasankale family whose nomination was wholeheartedly accepted by all and sundry. It is our prayers that the community witness more development and achievements during his reign,” the families prayed.

