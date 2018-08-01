– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - APC zones deputy governorship to Osun West
1st August 2018 - Christian groups condemn PDP primary
1st August 2018 - Community leader urges voters to be peaceful during poll
1st August 2018 - Saraki, Kwara gov quit APC, Tambuwal to follow
1st August 2018 - Wike commends Saraki, Ahmed for defecting to PDP
1st August 2018 - Junior Chambers Int’l, OUK Foundation march for peace
1st August 2018 - Ekwunife commends Buhari over N37bn refund to Anambra
1st August 2018 - Nigerian envoy to South Africa resigns, joins PDP
1st August 2018 - Drama continues in Benue
1st August 2018 - How to achieve peace in Nigeria, by Kalu
Home / Elections / APC zones deputy governorship to Osun West
APC OSUN WEST

APC zones deputy governorship to Osun West

— 1st August 2018

It said that at the time that the submission was made, a final decision on who will be the deputy from Osun West had not been taken.

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

There are indications that the Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the deputy governorship position to Osun West if it wins the governorship election in September.

READ ALSO: Osun guber: Oyetola vows to continue Aregbesola’s legacies

Daily Sun gathered that the party had asked its members and supporters not to panic over who will be the deputy governor, because the issue is already undergoing consideration within the party leadership.

A statement from the party’s Directorate of Publicity, Research and Strategy and signed by its director, Kunle Oyatomi, yesterday, confirmed that the decision to pick a candidate for that position from Osun West has not changed and would not change.

The party explained that the name of the person originally forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the deputy, was a provisional one to complete the governorship flag bearer’s list which was mandatory for submission.

It said that at the time that the submission was made, a final decision on who will be the deputy from Osun West had not been taken.

“By provision of the law, we still have a three-week window to replace whatever name had been originally submitted with our flag bearer’s.

“That gives the party a breathing space to arrive at a consensus on who should represent Osun West as the deputy governor. There is therefore no cause for panic. Party members should disregard the rumours making the rounds that the West has been betrayed. Everyone should be rest assured that the deputy governorship candidate that will be on the APC ticket for the September election will irrevocably be from Osun West,” Oyatomi said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SENATE PRESIDENT SARAKI

Saraki, Kwara gov quit APC, Tambuwal to follow

— 1st August 2018

• Senate President Saraki dumps APC, says cabal now in charge of govt • Atiku, Secondus, senators hail move Fred Itua, Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pitch his political tent with his…

  • WELCOME

    Wike commends Saraki, Ahmed for defecting to PDP

    — 1st August 2018

    “I welcome them to the PDP, which is being rebranded to take over the leadership of the country in 2019.” Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has congratulated Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, for their courage to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the intimidation and harassment by the…

  • JUNIOR CHAMBERS

    Junior Chambers Int’l, OUK Foundation march for peace

    — 1st August 2018

    Treasurer, Junior Chambers International, Ikoyi Foundation, Paul Ukwenya, suggested the establishment of a peace ministry… Fred Ezeh, Abuja Junior Chambers International (JCI) and Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Foundation, yesterday, held a march in Abuja to raise public awareness for peace and unity in Nigeria. READ ALSO: Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation visits Isu community in Arochukwu, delivers…

  • EKWUNIFE

    Ekwunife commends Buhari over N37bn refund to Anambra

    — 1st August 2018

    Anambra State coordinator of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG), Senator Uche Ekwunife, has thanked and commended President Muhammadu Buhari, on his approval for the refund of N37.95 billion to Anambra State Government. The refund is from the N43 billion owed the state for the repair and rehabilitation of federal government roads and…

  • AHMED MUSA IBETO

    Nigerian envoy to South Africa resigns, joins PDP

    — 1st August 2018

    Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa and former governor of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Musa Ibeto, has resigned his appointment and decamped to the People Democratic Party (PDP). Ibeto, who is a stalwart of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state, reportedly arrived Nigeria from Pretoria, South Africa, on Sunday, and submitted his letter…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share