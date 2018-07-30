Osun guber: Oyetola vows to continue Aregbesola’s legacies

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 22 gubernatorial election in Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, has promised to continue with the legacies of the outgoing governor, Rauf Aregbesola, if he emerges as the governor after the poll.

Oyetola stressed that his administration would be anchored on the philosophy of continuity with a view to ensuring all round development which pace Aregbesola had set during his administration.

He gave the assurance at the weekend while addressing the members of a socio-political group in the state, the Osun Positive Force (OPF), during their ‘Thank You’ rally, in Osogbo, the state capital, to appreciate their full support, leading to his (Oyetola) victory during the primary election.

Oyetola, who doubles as the Chief of Staff to Governor Aregbesola reiterated, said he would consolidate on his achievements if given the opportunity to succeed the incumbent.

The APC flag-bearer, who thumbed up the efforts of the OPF members, leaders and the entire members of APC during the primary, said he would not disappoint them in living up to his promises and making them proud of their support if he became the governor.

Oyetola declared that he was in the best position to continue and sustain the giant strides of the current administration in the state, especially in the area of infrastructural and education development.

Ilerioluwa as Oyetola is fondly called pointed out that his governorship ambition was God’s project.

He, therefore, called on the members of the group, his party members and the people of the state to give him total support and vote for him to be able to position the state on a ladder of sociopolitical and economic development.

He assured that apart from consolidating on Aregbesola’s legacies, guaranteeing the dividends of democracy to the people would be the priority of his administration.

He promised to bring his wealth of experience in politics and administration to bear in running a government that has human face.

Oyetola who commended Aregbesola for transforming the state to a development entity also expressed fulfilment in working with him.

He described him as an enigma and most resourceful, consummate and creative governor in the history of the state.

While appealing to the member of OPF, party faithful and stakeholders to support him to clinch the governor’s seat in November, Oyetola assured that he would not betray the confidence of the people of the state.

“I seek your hand in partnership as the flag bearer of our party. I want to build on the giant strides already made by the current administration of Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola,” he said.

“Having been a privileged member of the team that has brought the current transformation that our state has witnessed in the past seven and a half years, I know what the issues are.

“I know that what our people need is an agenda of continuity and revitalization that will deepen the current gains in infrastructural development,” Oyetola added.

He thereafter, urged members of the OPF who have yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards to do so and sensitise other people in their immediate environments to do same.

He reminded them that the PVC was the only tool they could use to vote for the continuity he he had assured the people.

The founder of the group who also doubles as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Ajibola Basiru, gave thanks to God for giving the party a competent candidate as flag bearer for the September poll.

“We are happy because God answered our prayer. The last time we met here about two weeks ago, all of us collectively resolved to work together and support the emergence of Gboyega Oyetola as flag bearer of our great party, APC, God assisted us to perform excellently well such that the margin between our aspirant and other aspirants is so wide than the distance between thr East and the West. We give thanks to God,” Basiru said.

“We also give thanks to God for helping us to play our part in the direct primary. All the logistics problems were surmounted and without any security incident in all the 332 wards. This is also commendable for our party and for the members and leaders of the Osun Positive Force (OPF)

“We also thank God that of all the aspirants, majority of them have come back to accept the verdict of the party and they have pledged their supports for the party.

“We thank all the aspirants and we pray that God will be with them as they continue to support the efforts of our party.

He urged members of OPF to start canvassing support for Oyetola to ensure that he emerges winner in the gubernatorial poll.