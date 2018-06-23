The Sun News
Latest
23rd June 2018 - APC Convention: Adoption of Consensus as first option excites President Buhari
23rd June 2018 - JUST IN: Oshiomhole elected APC chair
23rd June 2018 - 6,800 delegates converge on Abuja for APC National Convention
23rd June 2018 - Explosion rocks Zimbabwe president’s rally, VP injured
23rd June 2018 - Benue killings: NAF deploys 1,000 troops, 300 Special Forces
23rd June 2018 - No journalist in Nigerian detention facility – FG
23rd June 2018 - 2,000 gets free medical services in Delta
23rd June 2018 - Ekiti election: INEC, APC preloading card readers, says Fayose
23rd June 2018 - Presidency replies NASS on distorted 2018 budget
23rd June 2018 - Herdsmen kill 21 in overnight raid in Adamawa
Home / National / APC Convention: Adoption of Consensus as first option excites President Buhari
BUHARI

APC Convention: Adoption of Consensus as first option excites President Buhari

— 23rd June 2018

NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja commended members and leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) for adopting consensus as a first option in the election of the party’s national officials.

The President, who made the commendation at the opening of the 2018 APC National Convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, said the process had led to a lot of healing and cohesion across the states and the zones, and even where elections were inevitable.

He, therefore, enjoined members to bury all their differences, keep faith with the party and accept the outcome of the convention.

He said: “I have been assured that the process adopted will result in clear and undisputed results.

“Again I am appealing to all contestants to keep faith with the party.

“I, therefore, appeal to all to put our great party ahead of personal considerations and to accept the outcome of the exercise in good faith.

“You are all important to our party’s progress and all must come together to ensure success in the forthcoming polls so as to enable us to continue the good work we have been doing for our fellow Nigerians.’’ .

The President also assured all members of the party that despite a few lingering issues with the recently concluded congresses in some states, the party would emerge stronger after the convention.

According to him, the unresolved cases of the congresses are the price the party has to pay for success, “as everyone wants to be associated with a winning team.

He, therefore, implored all those with grievances to keep faith with the party “”until we put things right”.

“”I want to assure everyone here that despite a few lingering issues with the congresses in some states, our great party will emerge stronger after this convention.

“”The unresolved cases we have is the price we have to pay for success, as everyone wants to be associated with a winning team.

“”I am imploring all those with grievances to keep faith with the party until we put things right,’’ he said.

The President, who led delegates from Katsina State to cast his vote at the convention, thanked the outgoing National Executives of the party, for their tireless efforts in securing victory for the party at the last elections and managing the success thereafter.

About 22 positions including that of the National Chairman of the party as of the time of filing this report emerged unopposed.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

APC Convention: Adoption of Consensus as first option excites President Buhari

— 23rd June 2018

NAN President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja commended members and leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) for adopting consensus as a first option in the election of the party’s national officials. The President, who made the commendation at the opening of the 2018 APC National Convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, said the…

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    JUST IN: Oshiomhole elected APC chair

    — 23rd June 2018

    A former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been affirmed as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national Convention of the party held, in Abuja, on Saturday. The convention also affirmed the election of 19 other officers. Details later…

  • CONVENTION

    6,800 delegates converge on Abuja for APC National Convention

    — 23rd June 2018

    NAN A total of 6,800 All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are in Abuja to elect the party’s new national officers. The delegates are expected to elect new officers into the APC National Working Committee (NWC) whose tenure expires on June 25. President…

  • FORCES

    Benue killings: NAF deploys 1,000 troops, 300 Special Forces

    — 23rd June 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has committed over 1,000 officers and men and 300 Special Forces to curb the security challenges in Benue State. The CAS disclosed this on Saturday when he led the Chairman, House Committee on Defence (Air…

  • HOMOSEXUAL jailed

    No journalist in Nigerian detention facility – FG

    — 23rd June 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government, on Saturday, said no journalist was in detention in the country. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the submission in response to the report by the press freedom organization, Committee To Protect Journalists (CPJ), on a Nigerian journalist that has been in detention for the…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share