…Warns against use of explosives during Yuletide

From: Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Government has announced setting up of a special task force to tackle the Apapa gridlock which, in recent times, has become menace to motorists, pedestrians and residents in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Imohinmi Edgal, who addressed the press after the state security meeting at Alausa, Ikeja, said the task force which comprises the police, military, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officials, and Federal Road Safety Corps “will ensure a good semblance of decency on the road”.

Edgal also warned against the use of explosives which he described as industrial during the Yuletide season, saying both sellers and users of the prohibited item will be arrested and prosecuted.

