Anyaoku

Anyaoku underscores importance of good governance in development

— 7th August 2018

NAN

Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, has said that good governance is an important element for socio-economic development and improving the quality of life.

Anyaoku said this on Monday in Umuahia during the public presentation of a book titled “A Scholar in Governance: A Kaleidoscope of Okezie Victor Ikpeazu” written in honour of Abia Governor.

He commended the state government for its efforts in ensuring that the principles of good governance were enthroned in its policies and programmes.

Anyaoku said that the state government had recorded significant achievements in areas such as road construction, education as well as promotion of locally made products.

“Gov. Ikpeazu is reputedly called, for obvious reasons, the performing governor.

READ ALSO Gov. Bello tasks N-Power beneficiaries on diligence, dedication to service

“The governor is doing his best to raise to a new level, the image of governance in this state.

“I would like to add that a number of the testimonies described in chapter 12 of the book under the title of ‘Vox Populi’ butressed it.

“I re-echo that same testimonial that I have no doubt that he has vindicated his mandate, thereby earning the appellation of a performing governor.”

In his remarks, Prof. Blessing Didia , the Book Reviewer and Vice-Chancellor, Rivers State University of Science and Technology, described the book as a well researched and lucidly written biography of Ikpeazu.

“It is an eloquent statement of determination and hard work to reach one’s realisation one’s dream, especially in a case like this where the dream is for public good.

“The content of the book indicates that hope is not lost and Nigeria stands a good chance of being redeemed by the likes of Dr Ikpeazu,” Didia said.

Responding, Ikpeazu said that his administration would not relent in implementing fair and effective governance in its programmes and policies.

Ikpeazu said that the state government would continue evolving programmes that would improve the welfare of the people of Abia.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and other dignitaries graced the occasion and the 13-chapter book was written by five authors led by Prof. Gozie Okpara.

  Ezekiel Okeke 7th August 2018 at 8:38 am
    Anyaoku is among the generation of failures which succumbed and accepted fulani political control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Anyaoku is among the British brainwashed assholes with the so-called commonwealth of British bandits which is dead and gone forever with the fallen Anglo-America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, with the dead 20th century world international order. This is 21st century world international order in which existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation and 21st century Africa is only under Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa. God Is With Us!!!

