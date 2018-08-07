Gov. Bello tasks N-Power beneficiaries on diligence, dedication to service

NAN

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Monday urged beneficiaries of Federal Government’s Batch ‘B’ N-Power Programme to serve with diligence and dedication in their places of assignments.

Bello gave the advice at a ceremony and Deployment Exercise of Batch ‘B’ N-Power successful beneficiaries in Kogi at the Government House, Lokoja.

He said “Kogi Government wishes to congratulate 7,425 successful N-Power applicants. Today, we have beneficiaries from Lokoja/Kogi Local governments representing the remaining 19 council areas.

“I want to encourage you to take this opportunity seriously by learning the skills that will brighten your future and also serve your communities with commitment and dedication.

“I want you to take the message to your colleagues in the second batch of the N-power programme to be good ambassadors of your local government areas, use your skills and energy to impact others around you.”

Bello, who was represented by the Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Matthew Kolawole, restated the commitment of Kogi Social Investment Programme office to deliver in the most outstanding way.

Bello commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, for keeping to the promise of delivering a robust welfare programme for the masses.

He added that “the development of Kogi rests in our hands as young people. We all have the energy, potential and zeal; this is our time, the time for new development via new direction.”

Mr Adoga Ibrahim, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Multilateral Donor Agencies and Special Projects, urged the beneficiaries to be diligent and punctual.

Ibrahim said that the Kogi special projects office had worked with relevant stakeholders to ensure the issuance of deployment letters to beneficiaries for prompt resumption at their places of assignments.

The special adviser noted that the deployment exercise had been performed at the senatorial districts of Kogi Central, West and East; in Okene, Kabba and Kogi State University Anyigba.

The N-Power programme had impacted positively on the economy of Kogi, with a total of N356.1 million.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Ronke Adeleye, under N-Power Agro, commended the Federal and State Government for the initiative, saying it would go a long way to assist the young unemployed graduates.