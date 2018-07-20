Ekiti poll’s anomalies

Other anomalies [election observers] noted include “vote buying tagged ‘see and buy’ in local parlance, where voters surreptitiously showed which party they voted for to party agents who would then settle them.”

Afara Lane

The Ekiti gubernatorial poll has been lost and won. The winners and losers are giving their versions of the electoral narrative the way they deem fit. It is good to listen to both versions of the electoral tale. While the winners, the All Progressives Congress (APC), are in celebratory mood and pontificating on Osun guber poll and the 2019 general election, the losers, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are crying blue murder over what they described as day light electoral robbery.

The PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has vowed to challenge the outcome at the tribunal. Without any prejudice to all the participants in the Ekiti poll, the brazen vote buying that characterised the election is a big minus for our democracy and the electoral process. Therefore, the July 14 poll cannot be a template for the 2019 election.

According to a coalition of local and foreign election observers, “the exercise fell below global standard.” They also “faulted the deployment of 30,000 security agents,” and stressed that “the conduct of some of the security operatives largely marred the electoral process.” Other anomalies they noted include “vote buying tagged ‘see and buy’ in local parlance, where voters surreptitiously showed which party they voted for to party agents who would then settle them.”

There were also ballot box snatching, sporadic shootings, sending away of some party agents and intimidation of voters. The observers’ conclusion on Ekiti poll is very significant and merited quoting in full: “The July 14 poll cannot be recommended as a template for the forthcoming 2019 general election as it falls short of global standards and spells doom for the nation if the lapses noted are not addressed and a reorientation, across board, is put in place.”