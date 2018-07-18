Ekiti election falls below global standards – Observers— 18th July 2018
“The July election 14 was full of human rights violations, political party agents arrest, disruption of polls leading to cancellation of polls results… It scared some voters away and is a clear case of violation of humans rights which disenfranchised voters as those who voted were either induced or forced to vote a certain party and made the poll to fall short of global standards.” – Yemisi Ige, Patriotic Women Foundation
Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti
A coalition of domestic and international election observers accredited to observe the July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti State have declared that the exercise fell below global standards.
The observers addressed newsmen at Pathfinders Hotel in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday, where they insisted that last Saturday’s governorship election, which produced DR. Kayode Fayemi, of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as governor-elect, falls short of global best practices and electoral standards as a result of lapses in the way a section of the large deployment of security agents conducted themselves, among other electoral related challenges.
The observers comprised representatives from over 50 domestic organisations, human rights groups and international election observing bodies, some of which are Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, (Nigeria), Justice and Equity Organisation, (Nigeria), International Republican Institute (South Africa), and Patriotic Women Foundation, (Abuja) as well as the other bodies from the European Union, among others.
They praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for proper conduct of the poll, in line with global and constitutional dictates and standards, but faulted the deployment of 30,000 security agents, insisting that such development and conduct of some of the security operatives largely marred the electoral process.
They insisted that the unwholesome practice of voting-buying tagged ‘see and buy’ in local parlance, where voters surreptitiously showed which party they voted for to party agents who would then ‘settle them,’ ballot box snatching, sporadic shootings and sending away of some party agents as well as intimidation, oppression and forceful influence of electorates’ free will, among others, were among anomalies which characterised the poll.
READ ALSO: Faulty card readers, ballot box snatching, kidnap of party agents, trail voting
The observers concluded that the July 14 poll cannot be recommended as a template for the forthcoming 2019 general election as it falls short of global standards and spells doom for the nation if the lapses noted are not addressed and a re-orientation, across board, is put in place.
Addressing newsmen on behalf of domestic observers, Gabriel Nwambu, (PhD), of the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Abuja, said: “Modern democracy guarantees the freedom of the electorate to determine who to vote. Anything against this is an usurpation. Polls should also comply with globally accepted standards hence, the observers’ job is to access the level of compliance of the electoral umpire to constitutional regulations which serve as a way to give direction for future exercise.
“Reports of observers remain a potential tool for election tribunals and other monitoring and relevant bodies for post election activities.
“Fifty-one reputable domestic observer groups were on ground in all the 177 wards, 16 Local Government Areas and all the polling units in the state, to monitor the poll.
“Ekiti has a record of being a serial politically volatile state in Nigeria and this became manifest before during and after the poll.
“On July 14, domestic observers witnessed large turnout of the electorate from 6:30am, earlier than the stipulated 8:00am. The exercise witnessed a high level of unprecedented electoral related challenges and as such, abuse will remain contentious until justice prevails, especially in the areas of cash inducement, arrests of political stalwarts by security agents and snatching of electoral materials by political thugs among other abuses.”
The observer cited some units and wards in Aramoko, Ekiti West Local Government Area and Efon Alaaye, Erungbua settlement, Efon Local Government Area where there were large numbers of accredited voters. He added that while many electorate, including pregnant women, Persons Living with Disabilities and aged people trooped out to vote, card readers were slow, while voting-buying and cash inducement held sway.
“Finger biometric capture was slow. Party stewards were indicating to voters where to thumb print. Poll was delayed due to slow pace of machines.
“Party agents had huge cash and were close to voting points. Security agents were indifferent to cash inducement of voters.
“The whole process falls short of the compliance with international best standards.”
Speaking in the same vein, one of the International observers, Mrs. Virginia Marumoa-Gae, of the International Republican Institute (IRIS) in South Africa, noted that accreditation and voting began simultaneously as early as 6:00am, with large numbers of voters who arrived earlier than scheduled 8:00am.
She said trouble began at 11:00am when “see and buy” started and this caused chaos across all the wards and polling units.
Citing several anomalies in the poll, she said: “Voters showed their ballot papers to party agents to collect money; thugs disrupted voting process by shooting, but the police and other attaching security agents did well by establishing their presence at the polling units as stipulated by the constitution. We also noted that the INEC has improved on card readers this time,” she submitted
Continuing, Marumoa-Gae, said Ekiti people largely conducted themselves in a peaceful way but noted that, in other areas, there were vote-buying, use of illiterate as party agents, psychologically conditioning of the electorate that election is do or die and proper education of participants should be addressed ahead of the 2019 poll to avoid democratic disaster.
Also, Mrs. Yemisi Ige, of the Patriotic Women Foundation, a human rights organisation based in Abuja, noted that while INEC did its best within the framework of electoral regulations, conspicuous lapses in security caused many of the anomalies that greeted the poll.
She said: “The July 14 election was full of human rights violations, political party agents arrest, disruption of polls leading to cancellation of polls results,” and added that the deployment of 30, 000 policemen was unwarranted as “it scared some voters away and is a clear case of violation of humans rights which disenfranchised voters as those who voted were either induced or forced to vote a certain party and made the poll to fall short of global standards.”
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Ekiti election: The tale of bad losers17th July 2018
-
-
Ekiti election : Testimony for APC ahead of 2019- Kangiwa17th July 2018
Latest
Ekiti election falls below global standards – Observers— 18th July 2018
“The July election 14 was full of human rights violations, political party agents arrest, disruption of polls leading to cancellation of polls results… It scared some voters away and is a clear case of violation of humans rights which disenfranchised voters as those who voted were either induced or forced to vote a certain party…
-
Ekiti: We didn’t indulge in vote buying – PDP— 18th July 2018
– Vote buying allegation detrimental to Nigeria’s democracy, says Accord Party Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has denied allegations of vote-buying during the Saturday, July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State. The main opposition party said its leadership would not allow such practice under any guise. In…
-
Court-martial gives soldiers death sentence, jail terms— 18th July 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja A General Court-Martial (GCM) set up by the Nigerian Army has sentenced 13 soldiers to death and life imprisonment for offences ranging from manslaughter, murder, torture to assault and arson. READ ALSO: Army Court Martial: Demoted General appeals verdict This is even as the army has reiterated its commitment in the fight…
-
Madumere’s supporters shutdown Owerri— 18th July 2018
– Say deputy gov impeachment instigated by Okorocha George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Vehicular and human movements were brought to a halt yesterday in Owerri, Imo state capital, as aggrieved indigenes of the State, numbering over 1,000 marched through major streets such as Wetheral, Tetelow, Okigwe and Assumpta Avenue, to protest the planned impeachment of the Deputy…
-
Imo: Fresh APC congresses hold weekend— 18th July 2018
Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The All Progressives Congress (APC) ward, local government and state congresses which could not take place when other states had theirs, will now hold on Friday, Saturday and Monday, respectively. The ward congress will take place on Friday, while the local government and state congresses will take place on Saturday and Monday,…
-
Entertainment
Model breastfeeds her daughter on the Sports Illustrated runway— 17th July 2018
Metro Model and mum Mara Martin walked the catwalk while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter, Aria. Breastfeeding is a natural, normal part of life. It’s a shame that many women have been made to feel ashamed to do it in public – which is why it’s so refreshing to see breastfeeding being represented (and celebrated) on…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Kpeygi: Point where roasted fishes unite Abuja residents— 11th July 2018
Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The sleepy Kpeygi village lies along the road to Orozo and Karishi before the vast Post Army Housing Estate Kurudu, and the newly constructed Police Housing Estate. Before now, motorists and commuters could pass through the village without noticing the area but the story is not the same now because of the…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Excitement, anxiety over new national carrier— 15th July 2018
5 aircraft ready for takeoff Dec 19 Operators decry secrecy in deal Louis Ibah An air of excitement mixed with anxiety is currently blowing across the Nigerian aviation airspace following announcements last week that the country would be taking delivery of five new aircraft by December 19, 2018 in readiness for the launch of a…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts— 13th July 2018
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Russia 2018: The ‘war’ is over— 18th July 2018
Amidst a most stunning ambiance, the 23rd edition of Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) World Cup, tagged Russia 2018, came to a scintillating close on Sunday, July 15 at the 81,000 capacity Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. In the past one month, football fans across the world have watched with great excitement as 32 nations locked…
Columnists
-
Ungolden silence— 17th July 2018
If Mrs. Adeosun applied for an exemption certificate it should be easy for the NYSC to tell the public without any prolonged silence whether she deserved to receive and whether she did receive an exemption certificate from the NYSC. I have admired Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, the Minister of Finance, from a distance. She speaks English the…
-
Look who is talking— 17th July 2018
Should an incumbent president be re-elected because of his region of origin, his ethnicity, and his religious faith or should his re-election be based principally on his record of achievement? These questions have emerged following a bizarre remark by the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, in his public campaign for the…
-
Paradises lost— 16th July 2018
“Until we ask questions of men and women who live above their means, in and out of office, the youths of this beleaguered country would continue to seek avenues of easy wealth…” Tony Iwuoma Just last week, my younger cousin’s wife was snatched with her three little children by kidnappers around Irete in Imo State….
-
Udom: Bush writes Sen. Ita Enang— 16th July 2018
Imagine running for governor in 2023, you won’t like it (would you?) if someone serves you from the Ita Enang book of insults. Dear Distinguished I don’t do this, always. In fact, I never do this, and you know it. But, I know because you know me, you would understand why I have elected to…
-
Like Fayose, Nigeria’s democracy has serious neck pains— 16th July 2018
Like Fayose, our democracy has serious neck pains. It needs urgent treatment. One of the maladies happens to be the security agencies. They tend to show bias for the government in power. Casmir Igboke The build-up to the just-concluded Ekiti governorship election was highly dramatic. Act One, Scene One: Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris…
-
Need for govt of national reconciliation— 16th July 2018
“My mandate will be to set up an interim government, which I have christened government of national reconciliation and reconstruction…” As we approach another election cycle, the prognosis for a national crisis coveys a reality of frightening proportions. We are confronted by existential threats that seek to engender the fragmentation and disintegration of our nation…
-
Political merchants— 15th July 2018
“We have repeatedly elected clowns and political merchants as lead- ers. In 2019, the outcome of the elections will signal what lies ahead.” Fred Itua Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, one of Africa’s finest writ- ers, published a book, Weep Not, Child, in the ear- ly 1960s. As a young univer- sity undergraduate, I briefly became a…
-
At last, Stephen Keshi rests in Asaba— 15th July 2018
I saw it in its dour state, void of grandeur. And last week, I saw it in its new splendour, full of radiance. The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State now wears a new look, a befitting status for a man we call Skippo. Keshi was Nigeria’s most benevolent footballer and easily the most…
-
Policy options on political corruption reform— 15th July 2018
Political corruption has violated public trust and the social contract that underpin our democratic existence as a nation. The creation of a functional and balanced human system is largely dependent on in-built mechanisms and processes that serve as necessary architectural framework for self regulation. These instilled checks and balances avert exploitations, despotism and totalitarianism while…
-
Super Eagles and 2018 World Cup— 15th July 2018
World Cup 2018 has come and would end later this evening. It has lived up to expectation. For over three weeks the world has been entertained. It has been a world cup of surprises; the traditional football masters like Brazil, Argentina, and Spain, were sent packing early in the competition and for most fans that…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply