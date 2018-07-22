Investing in any venture, product or service, is a risk. If in doubt ask maverick investor, Warren Buffet, founder of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett, also known as the Oracle of Omaha, is an American billionaire who has a knack for profiting from Wall Street. He takes the plunge when nobody is watching and in most cases comes out looking good and smelling nice. He’s such a smart dude who knows how to mind his little cents. And yes, he has over time turned a field of cents into a minefield of dollars.

Buffett never ceases to animate and excite. He is the archetypal smart investor who undertakes risks and is never ashamed to share its success or failure. The smart investor practically took a victory lap early in the year after he won a 10-year, $1 million bet with Protege Partners. The bet was that a passively managed index fund could beat the returns on a selection of hedge funds. And he won.

As a practice, Buffett pens a letter every year to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. In his last letter for 2018 investing year, he highlighted an important lesson about risk.

Buffett recounted in his letter that he and his counterpart in the bet, Protege Partners, funded the prize by each purchasing in 2007 $500,000 worth of zero-coupon bonds maturing in 10 years. Purchased at a little less than 64 cents on the dollar, the forecast was that the investment would deliver an implied return of 4.56% if held to maturity.

By November 2012, with around five years to go to maturity, the bonds were selling for 95.7% of their face value—an annual yield to maturity of just 0.88%, Buffett noted in his letter.

Meanwhile, in November 2012, the cash return on dividends on the S&P 500 was 2.5% annually, around triple the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond, Buffett said, with the dividend payments almost certain to grow and companies retaining earnings that would be used to expand operations and repurchase shares.