– The Sun News
Latest
22nd July 2018 - Uduk and the capital market outlaws
22nd July 2018 - Policy options on political corruption reform
22nd July 2018 - Walk in a dark tunnel
22nd July 2018 - 2019 tears Kaduna APC apart
22nd July 2018 - 2019: Atiku formally declares for presidency
22nd July 2018 - Col. Nyiam to Buhari: You don’t deserve 2nd term
22nd July 2018 - Incessant killings: Life no longer sacred in Nigeria – Archbishop Agwu
22nd July 2018 - 2019: Yoruba nation should listen to Obasanjo’s warning – Fasheun
22nd July 2018 - 2019: Buhari has no alternative – Gen. Okoloagu
22nd July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Primate Ayodele chides Fayose
Home / Columns / Uduk and the capital market outlaws
CAPITAL MARKET OUTLAWS

Uduk and the capital market outlaws

— 22nd July 2018

Make no mistake about it, these capital market outlaws are still within the system. They succeeded in the past but they appear to be against the brick this time.

Ken Ugbechie

Investing in any venture, product or service, is a risk. If in doubt ask maverick investor, Warren Buffet, founder of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett, also known as the Oracle of Omaha, is an American billionaire who has a knack for profiting from Wall Street. He takes the plunge when nobody is watching and in most cases comes out looking good and smelling nice. He’s such a smart dude who knows how to mind his little cents. And yes, he has over time turned a field of cents into a minefield of dollars.

Buffett never ceases to animate and excite. He is the archetypal smart investor who undertakes risks and is never ashamed to share its success or failure. The smart investor practically took a victory lap early in the year after he won a 10-year, $1 million bet with Protege Partners. The bet was that a passively managed index fund could beat the returns on a selection of hedge funds. And he won.

As a practice, Buffett pens a letter every year to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. In his last letter for 2018 investing year, he highlighted an important lesson about risk.

Buffett recounted in his letter that he and his counterpart in the bet, Protege Partners, funded the prize by each purchasing in 2007 $500,000 worth of zero-coupon bonds maturing in 10 years. Purchased at a little less than 64 cents on the dollar, the forecast was that the investment would deliver an implied return of 4.56% if held to maturity.

By November 2012, with around five years to go to maturity, the bonds were selling for 95.7% of their face value—an annual yield to maturity of just 0.88%, Buffett noted in his letter.

Meanwhile, in November 2012, the cash return on dividends on the S&P 500 was 2.5% annually, around triple the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond, Buffett said, with the dividend payments almost certain to grow and companies retaining earnings that would be used to expand operations and repurchase shares.

In late 2012, Buffett and Protege agreed to sell the bonds and use the proceeds to buy 11,200 Berkshire “B” shares. As a result, Girls Inc. of Omaha, the charity picked by Buffett to be the beneficiary of the wager, got more than $2.2 million instead of the original $1 million. (In the event Berkshire shares went south, Buffett had pledged to make up the difference between the value of the holding and the original $1 million wager). “Investing is an activity in which consumption today is foregone in an attempt to allow greater consumption at a later date. ‘Risk’ is the possibility that this objective won’t be attained,” Buffett wrote.

The lesson from Buffet’s experience as conveyed in his letter is the place of knowledge in risk-taking. Knowledge is key for any investor. It is your knowledge of an industry that ought to govern how you invest.

This is a major challenge in Nigeria’s capital market. Many investors in the nation’s capital market lack

the knowledge that would give them competitive edge. Knowledge determines the type of risk you take, when to take risk and when to stay hedgy. And it is all down to capital market education by the operators.

During the boom years about a decade ago, many Nigerians rushed to the market but not with the requisite knowledge. The market showed signs of sustainability, raising hope. But it was false hope. It even hit an all-time high of N13.5 trillion market capitalization in March 2008. Then hope froze to despair. The stock prices experienced a free-for-all downward slide. Those who borrowed money to invest got stuck in the mud.

This writer lost good money. And so did members of my family and some of my friends. But we were lucky it wasn’t borrowed fund. A banker friend wasn’t that lucky. He borrowed N15m from his bank hoping to invest and sell off in a matter of months. But the bubble burst. He had to work for over one year without salary just to pay back the loan which his bank deducted dutifully from his monthly salary over a period. Such were the huge losses incurred back then.

Today, by hindsight, some of the losses were due to ignorance of investors in the market. Yet other losses were incurred largely due to deliberate mischief of some shady stockbrokers. This category of stockbrokers in full consciousness guided their clients into turbulence either by withholding critical information about the investment from their clients or simply goaded them to invest heavily just to earn fat commission. Endpoint: Unwary investors got their fingers burnt.

That was during the 2007 – 2008 boom era. But make no mistake about it, these capital market outlaws are still within the system. They succeeded in the past but they appear to be against the brick this time.

Recently, members of the Association of Stockbroking Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) met with the management of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The meeting may not mean much to some Nigerians but what the Acting Director General of SEC, Ms Mary Uduk, told members of ASHON deserves critical analysis. The new broom who is undertaking sweeping reforms in the industry did not mince words when she said that SEC would collaborate with associations and persons that were fit and proper to operate in the market. Never take such with a pinch of salt.

READ ALSO: We’ll integrate capital market studies into primary, secondary schools curricula – Uduk, Acting SEC DG

Mary Uduk, Acting Director General, SEC

Uduk sure knows there are unfit corporates and persons tainting the market with their unethical activities. As someone who has been part of the sector since 1986, she should know. And she is already doing something about it. She wants more transparency in the system. She demands

integrity as a culture not an accident in the market. For wanting good to happen to investors, she is being vilified by those who profit from the deliberate distortions created in the marketplace. They say in Nigeria when you fight corruption, the bogey fights back.

This is one of those instances in Nigeria where the best man for the job happens to be a woman. Uduk has shown a determination to push through the veil and engender excellence, trust and profitability in the capital market. She is walking the talk and her philosophy fits into the frame of President Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade. She needs encouragement from the Minister of Finance and the Presidency to make good what has gone bad in the system.

After losing so much when the bubble burst about a decade ago, many investors have stayed away, not trusting their brokers and the market itself. Uduk is shoring up the sagged confidence. She is standing up to the hitherto untouchables who undercut the system for illicit profit-making. She should stay the course. But the minister would do well to strengthen her hand by pushing for the confirmation of her appointment. SEC needs a substantive boss at this time.

Buffett once warned: “Never invest in a business you cannot understand.” Ms Uduk’s push for investors’ financial literacy is key at this moment. Nigerians need to know. They need the knowledge to mitigate the risk because as Buffet said, “risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UNDEMOCRATIC

2019 tears Kaduna APC apart

— 22nd July 2018

– Senators Hunkuyi, Sani, others, declare el-Rufai undemocratic, plot his fall – We’re reconciling with aggrieved members, says governor Ismail Omipidan and Sola Ojo, Kaduna “The reconciliation being embarked upon by the All Progressives Progress (APC) is too little and it is coming a little too late because in Kaduna, the people have decided to…

  • 2019 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION - ATIKU ABUBAKAR DECLARATION

    2019: Atiku formally declares for presidency

    — 22nd July 2018

    Announcing his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election, Atiku said the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government had performed below par… Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The declaration, which took place at the Ribadu…

  • A SECOND TERM

    Col. Nyiam to Buhari: You don’t deserve 2nd term

    — 22nd July 2018

    “The danger that lies ahead is that if Buhari gets a second term, Nigerians should know that the bad omen, the killings of innocent farmers, and natural disaster in which lives are lost in hundreds under president Buhari’s watch will continue.” Chidi Obineche Col Tony Nyiam (rtd) is a pro-democracy activist and acclaimed mastermind of…

  • INCESSANT KILLINGS - Life no longer sacred in Nigeria – Archbishop Agwu

    Incessant killings: Life no longer sacred in Nigeria – Archbishop Agwu

    — 22nd July 2018

    Recently, he spoke on the incessant killings of Nigerians, particularly Christians, by herdsmen and the 2019 elections. Tony John, Port Harcourt Most Reverend (Dr.) Sunday Agwu is the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Methodist Church Nigeria. He is from Abia State. Recently, he spoke on the incessant killings of Nigerians, particularly…

  • YORUBA NATION SHOULD LISTEN TO OBASANJO’S WARNING

    2019: Yoruba nation should listen to Obasanjo’s warning – Fasheun

    — 22nd July 2018

    Olakunle Olafioye The founder of Odua People’s Congress (OPC) Dr Frederick Fasheun, has called on the Yoruba nation to be united and speak with one voice in their demands as the 2019 elections draw closer. Fasheun noted that the volte-face made by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo against the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of next…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share