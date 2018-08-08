Anglican Primate, 20, 000 youths storm Anambra for AYF conference

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

No fewer than 20,000 youths of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion would storm Awka, the Anambra State capital will, on Wednesday, for the 61st Annual National Bible Study Conference of the National Council of the Anglican Youth Fellowship (AYF) Nigeria.

The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion , Most Rev Nicholas Okoh is expected to lead other Bishops to declare open the conference which theme is ‘Power for Exploit’ Acts 1:8, at the conference venue, Paul University, Awka.

Already, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Archbishop of the Niger Province and Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Godwin Okpala and Bishop of Awka, Rt. Rev. Alexander Ibezim, are said to be ready to host the youths coming to the state from all parts of the country.

Speaking on the Bible Study Conference, the outgoing National President of the AYF, Bro. Eze Chukwuebuka, said the Awka conference was loaded as it would witness exposition, deliverance, ministration, praises and worship, talks, seminars, talent hunt and Bible quiz.

He said during the conference, the newly-elected National President of the AYF, Bro. Brown A. H. Lloyd would be sworn in and he (Chukwuebuka) would hand over leadership while the AYF National Coordinator and Bishop of Akoko Edo Diocese superintends the conference.

On their part, the Awka Diocesan chaplain of the AYF, Rev Nnamdi Ajaoku and Chairman local organizing Committee of the conference, Bro. Izuchukwu Erike assured that the Archdiocese on the Niger and Diocese of Awka were set for the conference as all arrangements for the comfort of the delegates have been completed.

Awka Diocesan AYF President, Bro. Chukwuma Okafor said the theme of the conference was apt as it would encourage the youths to do exploits positively for Jesus Christ and enjoined the youths in the province to be good hosts and prayer for the success of the conference.