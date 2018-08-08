Post-electoral violence: UN chief speaks with Zimbabwe’s president, opposition leader— 8th August 2018
NAN
UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, spoke by telephone with Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa and with Nelson Chamisa, the candidate of opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance.
In his two calls, Guterres made clear that he counted on the President of Zimbabwe to ensure that the security forces show maximum restraint, according to Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haq.
The frontrunners in the July 30 presidential election were Mnangagwa from the ruling ZANU-PF party and his opponent, Chamisa, head of MDC Alliance.
READ ALSO NYSC bans corps members from unauthorised journeys
The secretary-general also encouraged the opposition to pursue their electoral grievances through legal channels.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission declared Mnangagwa winner of the election after some delays, which some observers said created opportunities for citizens to speculate about the potential to manipulate results.
The UN chief added that any legal decision taken by the court on the election results would need to be independent.
The general elections had been largely peaceful and well-organised before violence broke out during a demonstration by supporters of MDC Alliance, alleging malpractices, leading to the killing of three people by security forces.
In his conversations, the UN chief stressed the UN’s continued support for Zimbabwe in the post-electoral period and his hope that all Zimbabweans would move forward in unity.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
Zimbabwe’s opposition readies legal challenge to election7th August 2018
-
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
Twin brothers, 6 others docked for diversion of N31.7m— 8th August 2018
Lukman Olabiyi A twin brothers, Taiwo and Kehinde Akintade, and six others were, on Tuesday, arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere, over alleged diversion of N31 million belonging to one Jamiu Oke. The six others docked alongside the twins were: Jelili Elo, Adeshina Sikiru, Sadiq Morufu, Femi Adegboyega, , Dada Ishola and Mohammed…
-
Daura’s sack, a welcome development Gov. Ortom— 8th August 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the sack of former Director General of Department for State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, as a ‘welcome development’ and a step in the right direction. Governor Ortom, in a statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, stated that the sack of the…
-
Enemies of Benue plotting to oust Ortom, says TYO— 8th August 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Tiv Youth Organisation (TYO) has vowed to resist what it described as an evil attempt to oust Governor Samuel Ortom as Governor of Benue State. President of the organisation, Timothy Hembaor, who said this at a press conference, in Makurdi, on Tuesday, maintained that anyone collaborating with enemies to cause mayhem…
-
Siege on NASS a coup – Northern group— 8th August 2018
Sola Ojo, Kaduna A non-governmental organisation known as Northern Emancipation Network has described Tuesday siege of National Assembly by men of Department of State Security (DSS) as ‘coup’ in democracy. The group, which stated this in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Abdul-azeez Suleiman, expressed worry over the development saying, it is dangerous for…
-
2019: Credible election doubtful, says Kwara Speaker— 8th August 2018
Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ahmad Ali, has expressed concern over the conduct of credible elections in 2019, given the ugly scenario that took place at the National Assembly, on Tuesday. Ali, who spoke with newsmen, in Ilorin, Kwara state, in the aftermath of the invasion of the…
-
Entertainment
I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress— 5th August 2018
I’m Amara Maduka, from Anambra State. I’m from a family of three. I’m the first daughter and second child. I’m an actor, writer and aspiring producer. Rita Okoye Chubby actress, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought after in the movie industry. In this interview, the Anambra State-born role interpreter speaks on…
South-West Report
DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup— 2nd August 2018
All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms. The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
Gnashing of teeth in Edo as flood destroys 280 hectares of rice farm— 7th August 2018
The rice farm in Edo, 70 percent of which was affected by the flood, was partly financed through the FADAMA III additional financing project… Tony Osauzo, Benin Across the country, so many Nigerians have heeded the call of the Federal Government to be part its agricultural revolution and contribute their quota to efforts to boost the…
Literary Review
Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit: Explosion of creative ideas in Maiduguri— 4th August 2018
HENRY AKUBUIRO Until Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State Governor, left office in 2015, Minna, Niger State capital, used to be a Mecca for Nigerian writers, especially those from the north, as the state government facilitated a number of literary activities, including the Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit, annually. The good old days are here again with…
-
Lifeline
Clampdown on retailers of imported sugar, pasta, flour— 8th August 2018
The items still flourish in supermarkets, sales outlets and the open market, can be found in any part of the country and the retailers do not conceal them. Job Osazuwa Despite the ban by the Federal Government years ago on imported packaged sugar, pasta and four, importers of the products have continued to manoeuvre their…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
AMVCA: An appraisal of continental reward platform— 3rd August 2018
AMVCA ceremony has grown to become the continent’s most recognised awards ceremony by riding on a wave of popularity, glitz, glamour and controversy… Olu James Since the inaugural Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony on March 9, 2013 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, a lot of opinions have found their way…
Opinion
Providing a check on expiry dates of drugs— 8th August 2018
Kayode Ojewale Lately, Nigeria has witnessed increased cases of some heartless human beings with dead conscience relabeling and revalidating dates of expired foods and drugs. The arrests of perpetrators of such acts and the confiscations of relabeled expired drugs were carried out by the officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and National Agency for…
Columnists
-
Lash out at someone, not lash— 8th August 2018
Ebere Wabara “Mugabe breaks silence, lashes Mnangagwa on eve of presidential poll” (International News, July 31) This way: lash out at. READ ALSO: China’s Xi congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on election as Zimbabwe president I received two meaningful calls and a mail with regard to last week’s entry, which declared that there was no such word as…
-
Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit (3)— 8th August 2018
If polygamy is sinful, would Almighty God have allowed Jesus to come from the family of King David who has 19 wives? Sina Adedeipe It is doubtful if the Christians, clerics and laity alike, who preach that Almighty God in making Abraham send away Hagar was showing that He was against polygamy and that a…
-
The National Assembly, DSS siege— 8th August 2018
What did they plan to do with the DSS barricade of the NASS complex? Why and how did it backfire? What scoop did Akpabio give them? Steve Nwosu If you asked me, I would say what transpired at the NASS complex yesterday was the culmination of our refusal to revisit the structure of our country…
-
Like Nostradamus, I saw today— 8th August 2018
Unfolding melodramatics from the National Assembly may outshine this epochal event into historical oblivion. Today, we shall continue on the above discourse Mike Ozekhome CURTAIN CALL Last week, we replayed history, the Mohammed Ali-George Foreman Zaire “rumble in the jungle”, arguably the greatest boxing event in history. The unfolding melodramatics from the National Assembly may…
-
When a press secretary’s brain snaps— 7th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor Simon Ebegbulem, who describes himself as the chief press secretary to Adams Oshiomhole, read my article that was published in The Sun last Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and he went berserk. The article was a critical analysis of Oshiomhole’s inappropriate behaviour and constant use of offensive language against other people. After reading my…
-
Our silly season— 7th August 2018
Ray Ekpu Our silly season is here, the season that we show to the world how truly silly we are in conducting our affairs. In years of yore, Nigerians were used to saying to people on New Year’s Day, “Happy New Year.” Now we have picked up the habit with consummate verve of saying to…
-
To register or not to register?— 6th August 2018
For all those who are eligible to register to vote but have not done so till now, INEC is once more widening the window for registration. Andy Ezeani What is your vote worth? That is a weighty question in democracy. The actual answer does come down when results of polls are tallied. For every citizen…
-
The death of Sister Grace— 6th August 2018
I join Pastor Ambrose to urge the church to atone for the unjust death meted to otherwise precious Sister Grace Tony Iwuoma Let us talk about Sister Grace. Many of know her and some preachers dwell much on her beauty. She is enchanting and captivating but, unfortunately, she has led many astray. Not that she…
-
In search of political mentors (3): The Reverend Muslim— 6th August 2018
With its Muslim north and Christian south population, Kaduna stands as a befitting case study of a cultural diversity that works. Michael Bush Researching for this series has been an eye-opener. Intermittently, one stumbles on information which challenges the legend that Nigeria boasts no leaders. The blame for that though must be borne on one hand…
-
Security votes, Ortom and witch-hunt— 6th August 2018
Now that the 2019 elections are fast approaching, what has the EFCC done to checkmate politicians using security votes for campaigns or to buy votes? Casmir Igbokwe Like a sore thumb, it has continued to pain us. Yet we have failed to find a cure for it. It is the root of many corrupt practices…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever with the fallen Anglo-America. Zimbabwe people will decide their existence securities and freedom in this 21st century world international order under 21st century Africa in Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. God Is With Us!!!