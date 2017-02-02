Andy Uba dumps PDP for APC
— 2nd February 2017
Senator Andy Uba, representing Anambra south senatorial district, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Uba disclosed this at a press conference, yesterday, in his country home in Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.
The lawmaker said he joined the APC at the ongoing registration of party members in the state.
Uba said APC has ideology and focus which he needed to tap into to provide quality representation to his constituents.
He further said he joined the APC because of other personalities in the party with sound ideas whom he looked up to in politics.
He listed some of the personalities to include the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu.
Uba stressed that with such calibre of people, the party would take the state to enviable heights.
The senator said he would be very effective in serving the yearnings of his people more now that he has joined APC and urged other Igbo politicians to join the bandwagon.
The registration of senator Uba had doused speculations of his defection to APC which had been on for many weeks in the state.
All over the world,Political Parties are founded and based on
ideologies; like the Communists, Consevatives,Democrats, Liberals, Monarchists,Nationalists, Republicans,Socialists et al.
But that is not the case with our Nigerian Politicians of today.They
are given to jumping from one party to another.They are all in politics merely to serve themselves not the sovereign electorate.
Even our three founding Fathers; Alhaji Ahmadu Bello,Dr. Nnamdi
Azikiwe and Chef Obafemi Awolowo had their defined and political goals and ideologies.
Alhaji Ahmadu Bello, was an Islamic Monarch and a Jihadist, who
wanted to continue the Islamic conquest of Nigeria,started by his great grand father,Usman Dan Fadio to our Antlantic Coast, through a political means.
Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, was an idealist and a Pan-Africanist,whose
political ideology was to free Black Africans from slavery and white colonialism.But he was rottenly a corrupt capitalist.
The Sage , Chief Obafemi Awolowo was a realist,a Pan – Africanist and a Socialist with a tinge of tribal biase.
While our Igbo parents worshipped Ogbuefi Nnamdi Azikiiwe, we Igbo-kids,deified and sang praises of the Sage,Awo. The sage was indeed a man with a foresight and indeed, the President that Nigerians never had.
For Awo,charity began at home, but for zik,it began from abroad,in
Nigeria, away from Ala-Igbo. Zik abandoned us, his Igbo folks,
when we most needed him.
Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was indeed,an Igbo traitor.
Today,merely for the lucre, we have lots of Igbo traitors ( Nigerian-Igbo), who are deserting our Biafran APGA party for and anti-Igbo Party,so called APC.
Mazi Rocha Okorocha along with his cahoots and fellow Nigerian- Igbo Quislings; Andy Uba,Iwuanyawu,Jim Nwobodo,Ken Nnamani,
Ngige,Ogbonnaya Onu, Orji Kalu and all Igbo members of APC,
are hereby put on notice,that a day of reckoning does await them
all, soon or later.
Our IPOB, MASSOB and Neo-Bakassi Boys will soon be mobilized
against those,who betray us,Ndigbo.
Hail Biafra!!