Anambra non-indigenes to build unity centre, decry discrimination  

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Assembly of Concerned Non-Indigenes in Anambra State has said it plans to build N850 million National Unity Centre at Awka, the capital city of the state.

The centre when completed would be managed by an experienced and knowledgeable Director General with vast academic records.

The National Coordinator of the Assembly Mr. Ibuchim Ezekwelu who disclosed this Tuesday in a press conference at Onitsha on the body’s forthcoming rally on Saturday where it would raise fund for the centre said that it would be used to showcase the multi-dimensional aspects of the cultures and traditional heritage of its member states.

He said that the centre when completed would have 10 departments among which are Human Rights, Synergy/Strategy, Youths Empowerment, Inter-religious and states affairs, security and social departments and general welfare and capacity building.

Ezekwelu also noted that the unity centre would be a centre for excellence, unrivaled in the socio-political history of the country and would be a peace centre.

He said that the organization has over 18,000 members cutting across various professions and trades who have contributed in no small measure in the overall development of the state, saying that they were law abiding citizens of the great country who have decided to conduct their affairs in the most civilized and decent manners.