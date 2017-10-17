The Sun News
Latest
17th October 2017 - Anambra non-indigenes to build unity centre, decry discrimination  
17th October 2017 - Produce Nnamdi Kanu in court of face jail, court tells lawmaker
17th October 2017 - Are Ona Kakanfo title: Why we chose Adams – Alaafin
17th October 2017 - Buhari transmits 2018-2020 MTEF to Reps
17th October 2017 - Me, return to PDP? Never – Obasanjo
17th October 2017 - Police officer, DSS operative in free for all at Bauchi Emir’s palace
17th October 2017 - Third time’s a charm: British Royals third child due in April
17th October 2017 - Ebonyi private school owners allege extortion, harassment by govt. officials
17th October 2017 - Senate backs FG for rich Nigerians to pay more tax
17th October 2017 - Paris Club refund: Govs demand release of 50% balance by November
Home / National / Anambra non-indigenes to build unity centre, decry discrimination  

Anambra non-indigenes to build unity centre, decry discrimination  

— 17th October 2017

 

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Assembly of Concerned Non-Indigenes in Anambra State has said it plans to build N850 million National Unity Centre at Awka, the capital city of the state.

The centre when completed would be managed by an experienced and knowledgeable Director General with vast academic records.

The National Coordinator of the Assembly Mr. Ibuchim Ezekwelu who disclosed this Tuesday in a press conference at Onitsha on the body’s forthcoming rally on Saturday where it would  raise fund for the centre said that it would be used to showcase the multi-dimensional aspects of the cultures and traditional heritage of its member states.

He said that the centre when completed would have 10 departments among which are Human Rights, Synergy/Strategy, Youths Empowerment, Inter-religious and states affairs, security and social departments and general welfare and capacity building.

Ezekwelu also noted that the unity centre would be a centre for excellence, unrivaled in the socio-political history of the country and would be a peace centre.

He said that the organization has over 18,000 members cutting across various professions and trades who have contributed in no small measure in the overall development of the state, saying that they were law abiding citizens of the great country who have decided to conduct their affairs in the most civilized and decent manners.

Post Views: 22
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra non-indigenes to build unity centre, decry discrimination  

— 17th October 2017

  From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Assembly of Concerned Non-Indigenes in Anambra State has said it plans to build N850 million National Unity Centre at Awka, the capital city of the state. The centre when completed would be managed by an experienced and knowledgeable Director General with vast academic records. The National Coordinator of…

  • Produce Nnamdi Kanu in court of face jail, court tells lawmaker

    — 17th October 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and two others standing as sureties for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to produce him in court and explain the IPOB leader’s whereabouts or forfeit the N100 million bail bond and face jail…

  • Are Ona Kakanfo title: Why we chose Adams – Alaafin

    — 17th October 2017

    ‘I’ll continue to fight Yoruba cause’ From:Tope Adeboboye Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has explained why National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Abiodun Adams was chosen as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland. The Aare Ona Kakanfo is the generalissimo of Yorubaland. Adams succeeds late business mogul and…

  • Buhari transmits 2018-2020 MTEF to Reps

    — 17th October 2017

        *FCT N222.3B budget passed for second reading From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent the 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the House of Representatives, with three months to the end of the financial year. Buhari in the letter written on October 9 explained…

  • Me, return to PDP? Never – Obasanjo

    — 17th October 2017

    Says, “Only a dog goes back to his vomit’ From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said, for the umpteenth time, that he would never return to the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no matter the pressure. Obasanjo, who also declared that he was done with partisan politics, pointed out that…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share