Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Security guards at the Centre for Psychic Healing and Administration (CEPHA) yesterday apprehended a 19-year-old man, Sunday Owo, with fresh human parts at the entrance to the healing home in Awka, Anambra State.

The young man, who said he hails from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, was caught with the flesh of the pubic region of the victim, including the penis and fingers.

He also had with him in a bag a bottle filled with the blood of the boy child victim, claiming that he was asked by one Blessing (surname not given) to produce the human parts and bring to a natural healing home in Awka for money ritual.

Owo further told newsmen that he paid the said Blessing, who is at-large, N50,000 for connecting her to the healing home.

The murderer confessed that the victim was about four years old, saying he killed the boy at a stream in his town and threw his head and other parts into it.

“She brought me here two days ago and said that madam instructed her to tell me to bring these body parts, that I will have money,” the murder suspect said.

“Her name is Blessing, she is also from Ebonyi State, but she said we can’t get these parts here so we went back to Ebonyi State where I got it and brought it here. I don’t know where Blessing is now. I paid her N50,000 for linking me up.”

Addressing newsmen, the owner of the famous healing centre, Dr. Mrs. Ifeanyichukwu Ilonzo, said she had to promptly invite the media and police on seeing the bloody parts as, according to her, such a thing had never happened before in her centre.

“I was with my staff doing ward rounds after morning prayers when we saw the man and on questioning him, he said he was looking for me as he had brought the items,” Ilonzo said.

“I was surprised because I have not seen the young man before nor had any discussion whatsoever with him. The greatest shock came when the content of the black bag was opened and I instructed my staff not to let him go and immediately called the security agencies and the media to witness what I was seeing.”

Ilonzo noted that one Blessing Eze had come for healing of fibroid and that she gave her prescription after which she left but did not return, adding that Eze whose, consultation card she produced, used Ifite-Awka as her address.

Ilonzo said she suspected a foul play by people who wished to frame her, saying that such attempts had been made in the past, including a failed assassination attempt.

She urged the police to identify the parents of the murdered child and the murder accomplice Blessing.

Confirming the incident, State Police Public Relations Officer Haruna Mohamade said the suspect had been arrested.

