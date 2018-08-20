– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Lagos Police Command arrests man over alleged attempt to kill mother for money rituals
20th August 2018 - What 91 political parties are not saying
20th August 2018 - Jimmy Mcllroy, ex-Burnley, Northern Ireland forward dies
20th August 2018 - BZF leader, Benjamin Onwuka, members arrested, whereabouts unknown
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Embrace sacrifice, love, unity, Ambode urges Muslims
20th August 2018 - Gale of defections exposing selfish politicians, says Lawyer
20th August 2018 - Judge handling Zuma’s influence-peddling probe calls for more witnesses
20th August 2018 - Fayemi greets Muslims at Sallah, preaches peaceful co-existence
20th August 2018 - Post-Cold War ties: African countries must embrace Russia with cautious optimism – Expert
20th August 2018 - FIFA ban: FG recognises Amaju Pinnick as NFF chairman -Presidency
Home / National / Lagos Police Command arrests man over alleged attempt to kill mother for money rituals
arrests

Lagos Police Command arrests man over alleged attempt to kill mother for money rituals

— 20th August 2018

NAN

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of a 29-year-old man, Taiwo Akinola, who allegedly attempted to kill his mother, Mrs Alice Akinola, for money ritual purposes.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the arrest in a statement.

He alleged that the suspect was arrested on Sunday at about 8.30 a.m., at No. 2, Raji Ajanaku St., Alaja Road, Ayobo, a suburb of Lagos.

Oti said the alleged incident happened in the flat where the suspect, his mother and his 14-year old nephew were living at the above mentioned address.

The statement said, “In a carefully thought out plan to kill his mother, Taiwo, said to be a staunch member of the notorious Aiye Confraternity, went to the victim’s provision store in front of their apartment.

“There, he told his mother to meet him inside the house for an important discussion.

“At the same time, he sent his nephew, Faruk, to go and buy him white handkerchief and a stick of cigarette.

“But as soon as his mother entered the house, the suspect attacked her, smashing a plank on her head with, pressing iron and a UPS charger to ensure she did not survive the ferocious attack.’’

READ ALSO Osun monarch seeks FG’s intervention in Ibadan-Iwo-Oshogbo road

The statement stated that, “When Faruk returned from the errand, he did not see his grandmother in the shop so he went into the house only to see the poor woman lying in a pool of blood.

“Shocked by what he saw, the small boy raised the alarm which attracted neighbours to the scene.
“They called the police from Ayobo Division who on arriving the scene promptly arrested the suspect.

“They also secured the scene for further investigation by the police forensic experts attached to the Homicide Section at the SCIID Panti, Yaba,” Oti said.

Oti added that the victim, whose life was hanging in the balance was quickly rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

“Right now, the doctors are battling to revive Mrs Akinola who at present is unconscious.’’

Oti also said that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal, had paid the initial hospital bill which enabled the doctors to commence treatment on the victim.

READ ALSO 2019 Election budget: The issues, politics
Oti said that the suspect had allegedly confessed that he was asked to kill his mother and become stupendous wealthy.

He also said in the statement that police detectives found two calabashes in the suspect’s room.

He said that one of them contained a human skull and the other contained a mixture of dark concoctions.

Oti also said that the police also found a plank perforated with nails stained with blood and a blood-stained pressing iron in the suspect’s room.

He added that other exhibits recovered from the suspect’s room include: a white handkerchief with which the suspect wanted to scoop the victim’s blood and a bottle containing oil and labelled back-to- sender.

The command’s spokesman also quoted the CP as charging Lagosians to rise against all forms of crime and criminality.

He said that the command triumphed over the menace of the Badoo cult group with the help of public useful and timely information to the police.

The CP was quoted to have added that the time had come to root out street cult groups.

He said that complacency was not an option in the face of threat to peace and security posed by nefarious associations. (NAN)

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

arrests

Lagos Police Command arrests man over alleged attempt to kill mother for money rituals

— 20th August 2018

NAN The Lagos State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of a 29-year-old man, Taiwo Akinola, who allegedly attempted to kill his mother, Mrs Alice Akinola, for money ritual purposes. The command’s spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the arrest in a statement. He alleged that the suspect was arrested on Sunday at about 8.30…

  • BZF

    BZF leader, Benjamin Onwuka, members arrested, whereabouts unknown

    — 20th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Leader of one of pro-Biafra groups, the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), Benjamin Onwuka, was said to have been arrested, on Monday morning, by combined team of security operatives made up of the men of the Enugu State police command and Department of State Services (DSS), in Enugu. It was gathered that the…

  • AMBODE

    Eid-el-Kabir: Embrace sacrifice, love, unity, Ambode urges Muslims

    — 20th August 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Monday, called on Muslims in Nigeria to embrace the values of sacrifice, love and continue to foster unity as they join their counterparts worldwide to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival. In his Sallah message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, Governor Ambode said the period…

  • Ogunade

    Gale of defections exposing selfish politicians, says Lawyer

    — 20th August 2018

    NAN Mr Wale Ogunade, a constitutional lawyer and president, Voters Awareness Initiative, said on Monday that the gale of defections in the nation’s polity was exposing selfish politicians. Ogunade told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that many of the defections were about personal interests and not in the interest of the masses…

  • FAYEMI

    Fayemi greets Muslims at Sallah, preaches peaceful co-existence

    — 20th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor-Elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with Muslims in the state and in the country at large as they join other faithful around the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir. Fayemi urged the Muslims Ummah to uphold the lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice which is the foundation of the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share