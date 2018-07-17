– The Sun News
Anambra

Anambra community ends 11-year leadership tussle

17th July 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

An eleven year protracted leadership tussle in Okpoko community, Ogbaru local government council, Anambra State ended on a peaceful note yesterday following the election of new executives to take over the town union affairs.

The election of the new officers was as a result of a court judgement delivered on the 2nd July 2018 which upheld the 1994 constitution of Okpoko community as amended which ordered that an election be conducted for a new executive to run the affairs of the community.

The court judgement paved way for the setting up of a caretaker committee that organized the election which was supervised by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

Chief Francis Enemuo was elected as the President while Chief Raphael Agu, is to serve as Secretary among other elected officers.

In an acceptance speech, the new President of Okpoko community, Chief Enemuo thanked the people of the area for the confidence reposed in him and promised to carry everybody along for enhanced development of the area.

Contributing,  the Member representing Ogbaru Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, Sir Benson Nwawulu who said that the election shows that peace has finally returned to the community, urged the new President to look into certain levies being paid by residents.

In their various speeches,  the Special Assistant to the Governor on community liaison, Mr Ephraim Mmadu and Deputy Chairman Ogbaru Local Government Area Transition Committee, Mr Chimezie Osuigwe among others, expressed delight over the outcome of the election and commended the State government for all its efforts that made the return of peace in the area possible.

Among those present during the event were Chairman of Nze na Ozo Society of Okpoko Chief Emmanuel Obiekwe and Chairman, Okpoko Residents Landlords association Mr Felix Onunkwo.

Former Presidents-General of the community and Councilors in the six electoral wards in Ogbaru Constituency 1 as well as the youths in the area were also present.

