Amosun’s refusal to heed the President’s advice to respect the decision of the NWC on the primary may be another missed opportunity to resolve the crisis

Omoniyi Salaudeen

Elusive peace in the Ogun State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is now beginning to raise serious concern among the critical stakeholders in the state.

Last week, when President Muhammadu Buhari hosted all governors, National Assembly and States House of Assembly candidates on the platform of the party to a peace dinner at the presidential villa, Abuja, expectation was high that the prolonged crisis arising from the direct governorship primary that produced Dayo Abiodun as the party’s standard bearer would be finally laid to rest. But no sooner than the celebrated gesture was over that Governor Ibikunle Amosun returned to the trenches, calling the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, as well as the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu all sorts of unprintable names.

Their alleged crime was the support they gave to the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) on the outcome of the primary which endorsed the candidature of Abiodun against his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, a serving member of the House of Representatives.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye, setting the tune for renewed supremacy contest between those he described as “collaborators” and rapacious expansionists in the southwest” and the governor’s group in a press statement, said there was a grand design to hijack Ogun State, adding that the plot would fail.

His words: “We want Nigerians to note the duplicity and meddlesomeness of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his gang in the affairs of the APC in Ogun State. The ground on which Oshiomhole disputes the gubernatorial primary in Ogun State is that the result was not announced by the State Electoral Committee from Abuja, therefore, the governor resorted to self-help.

“We wonder why Oshiomhole accepted the result of the primary election in Lagos State whose result was also not announced by the State Electoral Panel. Why will the same scenario be acceptable in Lagos State but regarded as self-help in Ogun State? Is it because it was executed by the ‘Capo Di Tutti’ in Lagos State?

“If Oshiomhole is denying the outcome of the gubernatorial primary because the State Electoral Committee shied away from announcing the result, what is the reason for denying all the 26 candidates for the House of Assembly freely elected by members of the APC in Ogun State?