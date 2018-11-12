Speaking about the grievances of some aspirants over the outcome of the party’s primaries, Oshiomhole urged them to learn from president Buhari

Tony Osauzo, Benin

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has urged aggrieved governors and members of the party to emulate and persevere like President Muhammadu Buhari, who, despite losing three elections, won on his fourth attempt.

Oshiomhole also denied reports that he met with National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in London, the United Kingdom, over his interaction with the Department of State Services (DSS).

He told newsmen in Benin City, yesterday, shortly after an inter-denominational service to mark Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second year in office, that there was no reason for him to go to London to see Tinubu, when he could easily see him in Lagos State.

“What am I going to do in London? The truth is that when you are a leader and as they say the tree that bears fruit will always attract stones, from those who want to pluck and those who are just hungry.

“Why will I go to London to see Tinubu when I can see him in Bourdillon (Lagos)? And, what were the issues between me and him that I am going to resolve with him?

“The leader of the party, who is the president of Nigeria, I have access to him 24/7. So, I didn’t need to go to London, through the Queen, to reach my own leader in Lagos; it doesn’t make sense.

“The problem is that once a reporter succeeds in printing one lie, he is obliged to print several lies to sustain that one lie, so, some of the media and I don’t want to mention their names, having allowed the opposition to misuse them for fake news, they now feel obliged to fake more news to sustain the fake news but it will remain fake news. I am here and I am fine,” he reiterated.

Speaking about the grievances of some aspirants over the outcome of the party’s primaries, Oshiomhole urged them to learn from president Buhari who contested for the presidency three times without losing hope.

“Once you have more than one aspirant, there will be a winner but, in a good democracy if those who win govern for the good of all, everybody will be a winner.

“If it were possible to field everybody who had contested, we would do so but, it is not possible and I think that, overtime, people will recognise this reality and they will overcome whatever shock they may have suffered because everybody going out to play a football match is doing so believing that he can win but, at the end of the day, there must be a winner.

“I think the people should just accept that there will always be a winner. That you didn’t win today does not mean you will not win tomorrow and there is no better example than the fact that our president, president Muhammadu Buhari, lost three times, but, he did not give up…on the fourth attempt, he won.

“There is a lot to learn from that; it is a long distance race and only those who have capacity for long distance will venture into the business of politics,” the APC national chairman reiterated.

