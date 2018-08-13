– The Sun News
Amosun tasks NYSC members on selfless service
Amosun tasks NYSC members on selfless service

— 13th August 2018

NAN

Gov.  Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun  has urged corps members who just completed their three-week orientation programme  to contribute their quota to national development through selfless service.

Amosun made the call on Monday at the close of the orientation course for the 2018 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Corps members held at the NYSC Permanent Camp in  Sagamu.

Mr Afolabi Afuape, Ogun Commissioner for Youths and Sports, who delivered the governor’s address, said  corps members  must be good ambassadors who should project the country’s image positively.

Amosun commended them for their perseverance throughout the period of their training.

READ ALSO Hajj: Ambode tasks board officials on professionalism

He also reminded them of the aims and objective of the NYSC scheme, which he said include  to foster and promote unity in diversity.

“As responsible citizens of this country, I urge you to play your roles as agents of positive change very well in your places of primary assignment.

“Be rest assured that the people of Ogun State are very hospitable and caring.

“You must identify with the people of your host community, soar their hopes and aspirations and your entire service year will surely be worthwhile and memorable,” Amosun said.

He reiterated the assurance of continual improvement in creating conducive atmosphere for the corps members in the course of their service.

“Let me assure you that Ogun State has provided the required security and enabling environment for you to have a peaceful and rewarding service year.

“We will continue to evolve strategies and partnership  with organisations for the socio-economic development of our state as expressed in our five-cardinal programme  to rebuild Ogun,” he said.

Amosun challenged the corps members to be the best they could be,  saying that those who distinguished themselves would be adequately rewarded by the state government.

Meanwhile, Mrs Josephine Bakare, the Ogun NYSC State Coordinator, has urged employers of labour to engage the corps members positively, especially in their professional areas of discipline.

She said a total of 2, 411 corps members registered for and completed the orientation exercise which began on July 24.

READ ALSO Go beyond online activism, Gov. Ahmed charges Nigerian youths

The State Coordinator,  however,  added that a total of 387 corps members were redeployed to other states on marital and health grounds.

“These ones have shown a very high level of commitment to all aspects  of the orientation course and I have no doubt they will not fail in the pursuit of the NYSC’s objectives.

“The NYSC shall continue to ensure that the abundant God given talent in these vibrant youths are rightly channelled for the benefit of the state.

“To the corps members, I expect you to take your postings in good faith and brace up for the challenges of nation building.

“I implore you to steer  clear of all forms of anti-social behaviour and relate cordially with the people of your host communities,” she said.









