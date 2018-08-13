– The Sun News
AHMED

Go beyond online activism, Gov. Ahmed charges Nigerian youths

— 13th August 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

As the 2019 elections draws near, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has called on Nigerian youths to make proper use of their time online, shun fake news and other vices associated with the internet and equip themselves with the necessary skills and knowledge to compete favourably in the ever-changing world.

The governor also called on Nigeria youth to shun political thuggery, get their PVCs and actively involved in the electoral process.

The governor who made the call, on Sunday, at an official flag-Off of Kwara Youth Empowerment Programme (KWAYEP) corps, in Ilorin, stressed the need for the youth not to allow themselves to be used for selfish ambition but take part actively to ensure entrenchment of good governance.

According to the governor, “The time is now for our youth to make themselves relevant in the scheme of things and contribute positively to ensure entrenchment of good governance”.

Ahmed assured Kwarans of his government’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for the youths to contribute their quotas to the socio-economic development of Kwara State and Nigeria.

“On our part, the state government has put in place policies and programmes to encourage youth participation in governance and decision-making process”, the governor said.

In their separate remarks, the Rector, International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College(IVTEC) Ajase-Ipo, Dr. Ade Somide, the Chairman, Kwara Internal Revenue Service(KWIRS), Dr. Muritala Awodun and a Motivational Speaker, Mr. Nasir Abdulkadir emphasised the need for the youths to think outside the box and take advantage of technology to contribute meaningfully to societal growth and development.

The Speakers advised the youth to be innovative in their thinking and also take up leadership roles through innovative ideas for an overall development of the country.

The Senior Special Assistant, Youth Empowerment to the Governor, Alhaji Saka Babatunde, had earlier in his remarks, said the Kwara Youth Empowerment Programme (KWAYEP) corps was designed as a platform to create employment and empowerment opportunities for the teeming youth in the state.

