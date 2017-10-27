The Sun News
Amosun, Dalung, Muhammed others to cheer Joshua

The Executive Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Ibukunle Amosun and the Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung are among a top Nigerian government delegation who will be at the ringside on Saturday night October 28, 2017 to cheer Anthony Joshua against Carlos Takam in an IBF and WBA challenge billed for the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed is also on the Federal government’s entourage.

This move which was at the behest of the Ogun state government is geared at supporting the reigning IBF champion who hails from Sagamu when he faces the former WBC Silver heavyweight champion.

Takam a Cameronian replaced Joshua’s original challenger Kuburat Pulev who made a last minute withdrawal following a shoulder injury.

Dalung said that with the two West African neighbours having a healthy rivalry in the sporting world, Nigerians will be happy if Anthony Joshua defeats the 2003 All-Africa Games bronze medalist.

“Of recent, Nigeria has enjoyed the upper hand against its West African neighbours Cameroon. The Super Falcons defeated the Indomitable Lioness in their backyard to claim the 2015 CAF Africa Women Cup of Nations. Few weeks ago, the senior men’s basketball team beat Cameroon to advance to the semifinals of the FIBA Africa Cup Championship. The success of the Super Eagles against the Indomitable Lions where they snatched 4 points from the available 6 points to qualify for the 2018 World cup is still fresh in our memories.

“Another win by Anthony Joshua will confirm our superiority and how far our sportsmen have gone in recent years.”

A confident Joshua who took part in Wednesday’s open workout session at the St David’s Hall in Cardiff has promised to give his fans something to cheer about as he defends his world titles.

Despite being a last minute replacement for Pulev, Joshua will not be expecting an easy ride against Takam who has recorded 35 wins and just 3 losses in the 39 fights as a professional since 2005.

“I will be conveying the goodwill message of his Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to him when I see him after the fight. It is imperative for him to understand how much the government and the people of Nigeria are proud of his achievements as our son.”

The current unified world heavyweight champion, having held the IBF title since 2016, and the WBA (Super) and IBO titles since April 2017 boasts of a flawless professional record of 19 fights, 19 victories and all of them coming through knockouts.

Latest

Aso Rock security men embarrass Saraki, Dogara

— 27th October 2017

I apologise for the mix-up, Buhari tells Senate President From Juliana Taiwo Obalonye and Fred Itua, Abuja There was mild drama at the Pilot Gate of the Presidential Villa, yesterday night, when security details attached to the Presidency denied some principal officers of the National Assembly entry. The lawmakers were at the villa, at the…

  • I’ll open up on Maina –Magu

    — 27th October 2017

    Presidency receives report  Says I will speak at the appropriate time From Aidoghie Paulinus and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday, said he would spill the sordid details surrounding the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina saga at the appropriate…

  • Rivers to host UN General Assembly for Africa simulation

    — 27th October 2017

    Wike releases $1m for 28 overseas students From Tony John,  Port Harcourt Rivers State Government has won the rights as host simulation of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for Africa The state government said the choice of Port Harcourt, the state capital, as the host simulation of the United Nations General Assembly for Africa,…

  • Unpaid allowances: Nigerian diplomats stranded in Cuba

    — 27th October 2017

    We’re looking into it –FG  From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Nigerian  diplomates in Cuba are stranded, over inability of the Federal Government to remit their allowances. A source told Daily Sun that the foreign service officers have been reduced to beggars in Cuba and that they haven’t been paid for over nine months. “They don’t have…

  • Metuh’s lawyers to vacate subpoena against Jonathan

    — 27th October 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Indications emerged yesterday that former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has instructed his lawyers to withdraw the subpoena he caused to be  issued against former President Goodluck Jonathan, by a Federal High Court. The court issued the subpoena on Jonathan, so as to give evidence…

