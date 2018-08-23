– The Sun News
AMBROSE

Ambrose relishes good start of season

— 23rd August 2018

Super Eagles defender Efe Ambrose is excited about his impressive start in the season for his Scottish team, Hibernian.

Ambrose has played six European games for the team, two league games and one Cup game.

The defender has played all 90 minutes in the nine games played so far and has scored two goals.

Ambrose who was in Nigeria’s World Cup squad at Brazil 2014 said he was elated because of his bright start to the new season.

“It is always very challenging for every player but for me I stated preparation even before I join the team. It is about discipline and dedication to the game.

READ ALSO Okowa urges non-indigenes to partner with Delta Govt.

“So far, it has been great for me. I have started all games and incidentally have scored two goals for the team during our Europa Cup qualifiers.

“It is not enough to start well, I am working hard to maintain my shape and get better in the weeks ahead for the team.”

Hibernian finished fourth last season behind Celtic, Aberdeen and Rangers. Ambrose started 37 of the 38 league games.

In the ongoing season, the Hibs are second so far with four points behind Hearts with six maximum points.

“We have a very strong team and the plan is to do better in the new season and win an automatic slot in Europe.

We did well last season and can do better this time since we are stronger in understanding and mentality,” Ambrose added.

The defender is one of the players being tipped to make a return to the Eagles to strengthen the defence of the Gernot Rohr’s team.

