Okowa urges non-indigenes to partner with Delta Govt.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called on all the non-indigenes of the state, to partner with his administration to sustain peace for development to thrive.

Okowa made the call on Wednesday in Asaba when the leadership of the Arewa community in the state paid him a courtesy visit as part of activities marking the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The governor was represented on the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Fetus Agas.

He told the Arewa community that his administration would continue to carry them along as stakeholders in the development of the state and urged them to be patriotic.

Okowa noted that Delta had been peaceful when compared to some other states and thanked the group for their love, understanding and loyalty to his administration.

Earlier, the leader of the group, Alhaji Muktar Usman, described the governor as a detribalised Nigerian and assured him of the continued support of the Arewa community to his administration.

Usman, who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Non-Indigene Affairs, thanked Okowa for what he described as usual support and encouragement for the community.

He said the state government had always ensured that Muslims in the state participated in the yearly Hajj festival in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

He commended the governor for the appointment of members of the Arewa community into his cabinet and also for the completion of the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.