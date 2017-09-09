The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2017 - Alvan Ikoku College names Anyanwu new provost
9th September 2017 - DSS arrests members of ISWA terrorists gang
9th September 2017 - Buhari sad over Plateau killings
9th September 2017 - Kaduna walks to sensitize against flood
9th September 2017 - NO, NIGERIA CANNOT BE A ZOO
9th September 2017 - Hurricane Irma hits Cuba with strong winds and heavy rain
9th September 2017 - Tribute to Don Williams
9th September 2017 - Don Williams, famous Country Music singer dies
9th September 2017 - Anarchy inevitable without restructuring – Nwodo
9th September 2017 - 2019: Govs, ministers want Buhari to contest – El-Rufai
Home / Cover / National / Alvan Ikoku College names Anyanwu new provost

Alvan Ikoku College names Anyanwu new provost

— 9th September 2017

 

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

The Governing Council of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State, has appointed Dr. Dan Anyanwu as the new provost of the institution.

The College Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Mrs. A.N. Aguta, who disclosed this in a statement at the weekend, said that the council made the announcement during its meeting held in Owerri last Thursday.

According to her, Dr Anyanwu would be taking over from Dr Blessing Ijioma on acting capacity.

Mrs Aguta said that the former provost would be handing over officially to Anyanwu on September 15.

“Council, therefore, appointed you, Dr. DC Anyanwu, the acting Provost of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, with effect from September 16th, 2017,” she quoted the statement as saying.

She also said that Dr Anyanwu who is of the Department Agriculture in the institution until his appointment was the deputy provost of the college.

“He is taking over in acting capacity to enable the council officially kick-start the process for appointment of a substantive provost in line with the directive of the Education Minister in his letter dated 11th August, 2017,” she said.

It would be recalled that the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri has been engulfed by leadership crisis, making the students and members of staff of the institution to go into jubilation in the coming of Dr Anyanwu who is known to be a seasoned and experienced administrator.

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Alvan Ikoku College names Anyanwu new provost

— 9th September 2017

  From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Governing Council of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State, has appointed Dr. Dan Anyanwu as the new provost of the institution. The College Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Mrs. A.N. Aguta, who disclosed this in a statement at the weekend, said that the…

  • DSS arrests members of ISWA terrorists gang

    — 9th September 2017

    …Foils planned attack on Abuja, Kano, five other states The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested no fewer than five members of Islamic State of West Africa (ISWA) terrorists that planned to unleash mayhem and destruction on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno States during the last…

  • Buhari sad over Plateau killings

    — 9th September 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the  killings, especially women and children in a night attack on Ancha Village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, describing it as senseless. This is even as he has  expressed disappointment at the disruption of peace and normalcy that have reasonably…

  • Kaduna walks to sensitize against flood

    — 9th September 2017

      From Sola Ojo, Kaduna In the face of ravaging flood in some States in Nigeria, Kaduna State Government in collaboration with waste management company, ZL Global Alliance on Saturday staged a road walk to sensitize residents in the state on effective waste management. The exercise, which began at the Murtala Square Kaduna is to…

  • Tribute to Don Williams

    — 9th September 2017

    “Missing You, Missing Me” MISSING YOU,  MISSING ME Love is gone but not forgotten Memories are very much alive Life goes on and life goes well But I wonder if I’ll ever lose, the pain of missing you.Mising you it won’t let me be Wishing you were missing me Missing you I’ll never be free…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share