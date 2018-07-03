The Sun News
Alleged employment scam: Edo govt. denounces Consulting firm

3rd July 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A Consulting firm,‎ KAI environmental, which claims to be recruiting environmental officials for the Edo State Government, has allegedly fleeced job seekers in the state of millions of Naira.

‎The firm which has its operational Base at Bins Hotel, along Ekenhuan Road in Benin-City, was said to be collecting N2,000 for  registration, N2000 for handouts during training and N15,000 for uniforms‎ ‎from applicants.

Already, the first batch of 150 applicants are said to have concluded training and awaiting to be dispatch to their place of work.

One Franklyn Nwachukwu who said he is a Disciplinary Officer of the firm, told journalists in Benin-City that his boss was recruiting youths with the permission of the state government through the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability.

‎He explained that a total of 500 persons were expected to be recruited across the state, after which they would be made to write examination as well as undergo physical fitness.

“We will be responsible for ensuring that people put dirt in Waste bins even when they are inside the vehicle. We will put waste basket in every parts of the state.

“We have not posted people out. We are still collecting credentials. We are recruiting for the state government. Without the state government approval, we will not be here.

“Officials of the Ministry of Environment were here to talk to the recruits, even Road safety people were here. People are to pay for forms and uniform. They can go and buy their boot,” Nwachukwu further explained.

But in a swift reaction, officials of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, who pleaded anonymity, denied authorising the firm to carry out recruitment exercise on its behalf.

They explained that the firm’s proposal to Governor Godwin Obaseki was sent to them for further discussion, adding “We are still talking but we were surprised to hear that they are recruiting people and collecting money. However good their intentions are, they should have waited”.

In her comment, Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku, said the firm was carrying out illegal and criminal recruitment exercise, as it has no approval from the state government to recruit on its behalf.

“We heard they are selling forms and collecting money from job seekers which is criminal and illegal.

“They don’t have documents authorizing them to act on behalf of government. What they are doing is simply extortion.

“We have people registered under Edo jobs where we can pull from whenever the need arises. It does not make sense for government to now give job recruitment to outsiders. We understand they are from Lagos State”, the Commissioner said.

