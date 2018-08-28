– The Sun News
INTERVIEW

Alleged conspiracy: Fani-Kayode asks police to postpone interview

— 28th August 2018

Fani-Kayode requested for either September 4 or 5 for the interview, even as he described the reason for the police invitation letter to him as vague

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Former Minister for Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has written to the police force headquarters in Abuja for a change of date to enable him appear for questioning over his alleged offense, as the August 28 date given to him was not feasible. He said the change of date was as a result of his engagement at the ongoing national conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), holding in Abuja.

READ ALSO: IGP Idris summons Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode, in a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, signed by his counsel, Raphael Oyewale and Idunnu Ajina, specifically requested for either September 4 or 5, 2018, for the interview, even as he described the reason for the police invitation letter to him as vague and ambiguous.

Fani-Kayode’s letter, dated August 27, from Kayode Ajulo & Co., read: “We have our client’s instruction to inform you that he will honour the said invitation and possibly respond to questions on all facts, which may be limited to his knowledge. However, it is essential to unequivocally state that the invitation letter under reference appears vague and ambiguous in its form.

“Your office, for reasons best known to them, did not mention the name(s) or person(s) complaining against our client and on what particular subject matter his presence is required. Therefore, in view of the short notice apparent in your letter under reference, our client is constrained to politely request for a rescheduling of the interview date and also that he be furnished with essential particulars of the purpose of his visit to your office.”

