Alleged conspiracy: Fani-Kayode asks police to postpone interview

Fani-Kayode requested for either September 4 or 5 for the interview, even as he described the reason for the police invitation letter to him as vague

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Former Minister for Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has written to the police force headquarters in Abuja for a change of date to enable him appear for questioning over his alleged offense, as the August 28 date given to him was not feasible. He said the change of date was as a result of his engagement at the ongoing national conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), holding in Abuja.

Fani-Kayode, in a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, signed by his counsel, Raphael Oyewale and Idunnu Ajina, specifically requested for either September 4 or 5, 2018, for the interview, even as he described the reason for the police invitation letter to him as vague and ambiguous.