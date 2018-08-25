– The Sun News
Latest
25th August 2018 - Ambode donates 11 vehicles to Lagos prison services
25th August 2018 - Niger 2019: Umar Nasko joins 2019 guber race
25th August 2018 - Nina Kalu out with ‘Mamas In Need’ for African women
25th August 2018 - Nigeria’s economy on life support, says Obi
25th August 2018 - IGP Idris summons Fani-Kayode
25th August 2018 - Dickson is best Nigerian governor – Secondus
25th August 2018 - PDP govs boycott Emmanuel’s 2nd term declaration
25th August 2018 - APC attacks INEC over leakage of party primaries timetable
25th August 2018 - Gov. Emmanuel declares for second term
25th August 2018 - Stakeholders fault Emmanuel on Four Points by Sheraton
Home / Cover / National / IGP Idris summons Fani-Kayode
IGP IDRIS

IGP Idris summons Fani-Kayode

— 25th August 2018

A former Minister for Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, has been summoned by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to report to the Force Headquarters in Abuja  by 10 am on  Tuesday, August 28 to respond to allegations of conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause breach of peace brought against him  in a case allegedly reported to the Police.

READ ALSO: Dickson is best Nigerian governor – Secondus

Fani-Kayode was summoned   via a letter dated August 20 which was signed by  the Commisssioner of Police  in charge of  the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit,  Habu  A. Sanni.  The former Minister was asked to report    for interviewing   by  Sanni through  SP Usman Garba.

Urging Fani-Kayode   to note that  the invitation was purely for fact findings, the Police solicited the former Minister’s co-operation.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AMBODE

Ambode donates 11 vehicles to Lagos prison services

— 25th August 2018

Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Friday, donated vehicles and other equipment to the Nigerian Prison Services in Lagos, stressing the need for major reforms to be carried out across the country to decongest prisons. The vehicles donated include, five Toyota Hilux, five Green Maria and one ambulance, assuring that the vehicles would be…

  • NIGER

    Niger 2019: Umar Nasko joins 2019 guber race

    — 25th August 2018

    John Adams, Minna The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2015 governorship election in Niger State, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko, has joined the 2019 governorship race. This is coming after weeks of speculation about the former Chief of Staff to former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu second coming. He will again be testing his…

  • NINA

    Nina Kalu out with ‘Mamas In Need’ for African women

    — 25th August 2018

    In a bid to support mothers in Africa, UK-based entrepreneur and mother of four, Nina Kalu, through her recently launched charity foundation, ‘Mamas In Need’ is addressing the issues and challenges women face during pregnancy in rural villages in Africa. According to Nina, who is also the founder of Mamas Hub, mothers and their babies…

  • OBI

    Nigeria’s economy on life support, says Obi

    — 25th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja A former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that country’s economy is on life support due to the rising debt which he said amounted to N22.7 trillion. Obi also disclosed that the unemployment rate was 60% orchestrated by bad governance, stressing that if 50 per cent of the country’s…

  • IGP IDRIS

    IGP Idris summons Fani-Kayode

    — 25th August 2018

    A former Minister for Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, has been summoned by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to report to the Force Headquarters in Abuja  by 10 am on  Tuesday, August 28 to respond to allegations of conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause breach of peace…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share