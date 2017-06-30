The Sun News
Latest
30th June 2017 - ALGON members pass vote of confidence on executive council
30th June 2017 - Why Nigerian artistes misbehave, destroy their names
30th June 2017 - Agaracha’ll expose Casanovas –Jenny O
30th June 2017 - Ikujenyo storms Bogobiri July 7
30th June 2017 - Miss Nigeria to Osinbajo: Engage youths for national integration
30th June 2017 - Roger Ofime’s film, Oloibiri, opens TAFF 2017
30th June 2017 - I’ll transform nation’s cultural sector –Otunba Runsewe
30th June 2017 - How I won God’s Children Great Talent’s millions – Esther Benyeogo
30th June 2017 - How I’ll celebrate my 50th birthday –Saheed Balogun, actor
30th June 2017 - I was almost consumed by tribulations –Black Hero, physically challenged musician
Home / National / ALGON members pass vote of confidence on executive council

ALGON members pass vote of confidence on executive council

— 30th June 2017

Members of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), late Thursday night, passed a vote of confidence on the National Executive Council (NEC) led by Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Karaye.

Recall that a group, Coalition for Support of Local Government Autonomy in Nigeria (CSLGAN), recently raised the alarm on the tenure of Alhaji Karaye, alleging that he has over­spent his approved tenure in office.

The vote of confidence on the Karaye-led NEC was the high point of the meeting of the association held in Abuja on Thursday.

The members in passing the vote of confidence said they were pleased with the way the Alhaji Ibrahim Karaye-led NEC had piloted the affairs of the body since coming on board last year and urged them to continue to champion the cause of the association.

The members also mandated the Karaye-led NEC to clear all outstanding cases, including appealing the case instituted against the association by contractors who alleged that they were being owed by the previous executive of the association.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ALGON members pass vote of confidence on executive council

— 30th June 2017

Members of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), late Thursday night, passed a vote of confidence on the National Executive Council (NEC) led by Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Karaye. Recall that a group, Coalition for Support of Local Government Autonomy in Nigeria (CSLGAN), recently raised the alarm on the tenure of Alhaji Karaye, alleging…

Share

  • Dickson dissolves LG caretaker committees, commissions

    — 30th June 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has dissolved the eight local government caretaker committees.. This was even as he approved dissolution of all statutory commissions, whose tenure had expired expect the Local Government Service Commission. Although no reason was given for the dissolutions, Daily Sun gathered that the tenure of the caretaker…

    Share

  • Tribunal sacks Rivers PDP senator

    — 30th June 2017

    Rivers State Elections Petition Tribunal has sacked Senator George Sekibo, representing Rivers East in the Eighth Senate. The three-man panel, which sat at Apo Quarters in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, affirmed the petition of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Andrew Uchendu and declared him winner of the March 28, 2015 election. The…

    Share

  • Why we moved against Fulani herds men –Jigawa deputy gov

    — 30th June 2017

    From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse The Jigawa state deputy governor, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, has said that the government was committed towards providing a paramilitary outfit for the protection of farmers against encroaching herdsmen. He also spoke on other issues of interest. ‎Why did the Jigawa state government sponsored a bill in the State House of Assembly…

    Share

  • 2019: Ogun wants Senator Adeola to replicate Lagos magic

    — 30th June 2017

    By Brown Chimezie Shina Ogunyale is a lawyer and Rotary president of Agbara, Ogun State. The All Progressives Congress (APC), chieftain said though Senator Ibikunle Amosu’s administration has done a lot in urban infrastructure rehabilitation, much still needed to be done in the rural area so as to give people in the grassroots a sense…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share