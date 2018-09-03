– The Sun News
IDEM

Akwa Ibom: Emmanuel's aide joins APC 

3rd September 2018
A special assistant on project monitoring to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Utibe Idem, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
This brings to five, the number of Emmanuel’s aides who have resigned and joined the APC in the last few months.
The governor’s aide and other defectors were received into the APC by the state Chairman of the party, Ini Okopido, in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area at a mega rally and reception in honour of Umana Umana, who is the  managing director of Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority and the APC 2015 governorship candidate.
Idem said he has no regrets leaving his job as aide to the governor to join the APC.
“I am very bold to leave the former house. From today, me and my family are members of APC. APC is the place to be,” he said.
On his part, Umana said Akwa Ibom people have shown remarkable interest in the APC as seen during the membership registration and revalidation exercise.
He stressed that with such high level of interest in the APC, no one is in doubt about the party’s victory in the 2019 general election,
Umana assured his supporters that the victory which the party was denied in 2015 will be restored in 2019.
“Interest in the party and the support which the party has received in Nsit Ubium and the state during the registration and revalidation of members is unprecedented.
“What you were denied in 2015, God will restore it to you. APC will takeover Akwa Ibom in 2019,” he said.
Umana thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing many Akwa Ibom indigenes into his government, saying those appointments, particularly the position of the NDDC managing director, have impacted positively on the development of the state.
While applauding Buhari’s fight against corruption which, he noted, has entrenched fiscal discipline, transparency and integrity, Umana said the good gesture of the president will be reciprocated in next year’s election.
While receiving the defectors, Okopido thanked Umana for working hard to convince more people to join the party.
He said the APC will give all members equal opportunities to realise their dreams and contribute to the development of the party and the state.
