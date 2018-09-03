Kalu: The man and his politics

The former governor of Abia State saw the big picture and knew that the Igbo would only fare better by being at the mainstream of Nigerian politics and governance.

Modestus Umenzekwe

Master strategist Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu is one of most generous Igbo man living. He is man who makes and keeps friendship, in all parts of Nigeria and beyond. A business mogul of international repute, he towers above many of his peers.

Kalu’s entry into the All Progressives Congress (APC) has changed the political calculation in South East, in particular and Nigeria at large. With his effort to make APC rooted in Igboland, he is consciously laying the foundation for an Igbo man to be president in near future, especially in 2013.

Indeed, Kalu has done so much for APC and Nigeria. He is an outstanding detribalised Nigerian leader. He has received chieftaincy titles from many tribes in the country. He works with Nigerians from different tribes. Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, a Yoruba man, was Managing Director of The Sun. Adesina is an avid supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari. When he wrote articles highlighting Buhari’s goodness, Kalu did not object despite the fact that he was in the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) at that time. Adesina never knew that Buhari read all articles about him and took a liking in him. Today they are working together.