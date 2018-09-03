– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Kalu: The man and his politics
3rd September 2018 - Mainstreaming health in 2019 political discourse
3rd September 2018 - The politics of Saraki’s defection
3rd September 2018 - Lessons from Nnewi political summit
3rd September 2018 - Re-engineering varsity education
3rd September 2018 - Hypocrisy of the West cause of democratic challenges in Africa – Don
3rd September 2018 - Theresa May, Nigeria and Africa!
3rd September 2018 - 2019 presidential contenders and pretenders
3rd September 2018 - Turmoil in APC over primaries, nomination fee
3rd September 2018 - 2019: Again, Buhari promises free, fair elections
Home / Politics / Kalu: The man and his politics
POLITICS

Kalu: The man and his politics

— 3rd September 2018

The former governor of Abia State saw the big picture and knew that the Igbo would only fare better by being at the mainstream of Nigerian politics and governance.

Modestus Umenzekwe

Master strategist Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu is one of most generous Igbo man living. He is man who makes and keeps friendship, in all parts of Nigeria and beyond. A business mogul of international repute, he towers above many of his peers.

READ ALSO: 2019: Kalu holds the ace in Abia North – Okoro, media aide

Kalu’s entry into the All Progressives Congress (APC) has changed the political calculation in South East, in particular and Nigeria at large. With his effort to make APC rooted in Igboland, he is consciously laying the foundation for an Igbo man to be president in near future, especially in 2013.

Indeed, Kalu has done so much for APC and Nigeria. He is an outstanding detribalised Nigerian leader. He has received chieftaincy titles from many tribes in the country. He works with Nigerians from different tribes. Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, a Yoruba man, was Managing Director of The Sun. Adesina is an avid supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari. When he wrote articles highlighting Buhari’s goodness, Kalu did not object despite the fact that he was in the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) at that time. Adesina never knew that Buhari read all articles about him and took a liking in him. Today they are working together.

To show Kalu’s nationalism, when Adesina left The Sun, he followed the hierarchy and appointed another non-Igbo as new MD. In The Sun, Nigerians from all tribes are on the employ, just like in other companies owned by Kalu.

It is worthy of note that Kalu gives journalists in his newspaper companies free hand to do their jobs. They have unfettered hands to write whatever they think on anybody, be he Mr. President or Orji Uzor Kalu himself. He does not interfere in the editorial policy or direction of the newspapers.

When Kalu was defecting to APC from PDP, some people thought it was a selfish move. But the former governor of Abia State saw the big picture and knew that the Igbo would only fare better by being at the mainstream of Nigerian politics and governance. Perhaps, it was when former Senate President Ken Nnamani, serving senators, like Dr. Andy Ubah and Hope Uzodinma; former senators, ex-governors; top politicians and technocrats started joining APC that people knew that Kalu saw tomorrow.

READ ALSO: Beware of desperate politicians without ‘second address’, Nnamani warns Nigerians

In APC, such personalities from South East, as Senator Chris Ngige, Ogbonnaya Onu, Chief C.B. Azikiwe (Owelle of Onitsha), who died and was buried on September 12, 2015, had worked assiduously for APC success in South East.

Orji Uzor Kalu, the Ahaejiagamba, has made many feats. When he was governor of Abia State, former President. Olusegun Obasanjo nicknamed him “Action Governor.” He performed wonders in infrastructure, security, wealth creation and education, among others.

To ensure continuity, he supported his former Chief of Staff, Chief Theodore A. Orji as successor. TA Orji was elected governor despite being in detention. The entire Abia never knew T.A. Orji, but Kalu campaigned and successfully made him the governor. T.A. Orji came from the prison to be sworn in as the governor of Abia State, only to turn round to fight Kalu.

With his experience, connection and capacity, Kalu has many more to give Nigeria. He contested for president in 2017 and came third, behind ex-President Umar Yar’Adua and President Buhari. That feat in 2017 shows his acceptance by millions of Nigerians. Kalu is, therefore, one politician we should watch out for in 2023 when the presidency would shift to South East.

READ ALSO: Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East

_______________________________

• Umenzekwe writes from Lagos. Email: [email protected]
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLITICS

Kalu: The man and his politics

— 3rd September 2018

The former governor of Abia State saw the big picture and knew that the Igbo would only fare better by being at the mainstream of Nigerian politics and governance. Modestus Umenzekwe Master strategist Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu is one of most generous Igbo man living. He is man who makes and keeps friendship, in all…

  • NOMINATION

    Turmoil in APC over primaries, nomination fee

    — 3rd September 2018

    The warning was a reaction to an invitation informing APC aspirants for the 2019 elections of a meeting to kick against the cost of nomination forms… • Party exco reads riot act to complainants Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Chukwudi Nweje Controversies over the mode of primary elections to be adopted by the All Progressives Congress…

  • 2019: Again - Buhari promises free, FAIR ELECTIONS

    2019: Again, Buhari promises free, fair elections

    — 3rd September 2018

    “I’ve no fear about free and fair elections because that is what brought me to my present position. I know what I went through…” Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said as a beneficiary of free and fair elections, he is not afraid of a credible process in 2019. READ ALSO: 2019: Abia youths…

  • OKOROCHA

    Why I chose my son-in-law as successor – Okorocha

    — 3rd September 2018

    Okorocha maintained that the free education programme in the state, which some of his opponents had tried to discredit, has yielded remarkable results. • Imo gov can’t sponsor me – Nneji Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has revealed why he is throwing his weight behind his Chief of Staff,…

  • South East govs decry poor state of Enugu AIRPORT

    South East govs decry poor state of Enugu airport

    — 3rd September 2018

    David Umahi, while addressing newsmen on the outcome of their meeting, requested steps be taken for the reactivation of the cargo section of Enugu airport. • Praise Ugwuanyi on infrastructure devt Magnus Eze and Raphael Ede, Enugu The deplorable state of facilities at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, dominated deliberations at the South East Governors’…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share