People are gifted in their business but the way they handle affairs and their attitude is what is killing them unconsciously.

They feel they are making money but you can make more and you really don’t understand that the level you are, you would have gone higher if you humble yourself. Relate with people nicely.

Also, I’m quick to apologize because in business you usually have some clients who are difficult. I try to satisfy all my clients no matter what. What most business men might not realize is that you don’t make money from all transactions.

In business, there are some unforeseen circumstances that you cannot control. You have to create room for these losses when they come. It is not every time you make profit. I have had clients I had issues with their clothes I had to lose them all over. I didn’t make anything at the end of the day but for that single reason he kept coming back and one told me that the single reason he came back was because of what I did years back and I didn’t even remember. Also, I did a white collar for a client not knowing that he was having issue with white.

I had to make stuff for him and I did not charge him. So in business, attitude and character are keys to success.

What is the vision for your business?

Basically, the vision for the brand now is to have a brand that is strictly dedicated to African wear and creating trending pieces for the western world.

The idea for us now is: African culture, African lifestyle, and African idea through the brand outside Africa. I just discovered at a certain point that the market is huge. Most people did not know this in past. The brand is not a Nigerian brand but an African brand that will accommodate all African cultures. The African market is huge. West Africa alone is a big market; they have similar lifestyle and wear similar clothes.

Who are your clientele?

Right now, politicians and celebrities. People who don’t fall into that category are clients who like to look good, who like to stand out and those who have good taste. It’s an exclusive brand. Most times, we target our clients. Our clients don’t come to us. Most of my clients love serene environment.

A place where they can come in terms of security and this place befits that profile. The target market is not just people that want clothes and just walk in. Majority of them because of their status don’t come to us we meet them in their comfort zones. It’s only about 40 percent of the clients that come around. That was how we eventually settled for a spacious compound.

Do you have a target audience?

Not at all. When I started I was just happy making clothes. It was just satisfaction when I started. It was just passion. I was happy; money was secondary at that time. I started very low. I was making as low as N1000 as profit. My joy was just to create something and it got to a point I had to step up.