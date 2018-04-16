The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - Again, cultists strike in Ogun community, kill 1
16th April 2018 - Industrial Council backs Buhari on continental free trade agreement
16th April 2018 - 2019: Aisha Buhari makes U-turn, declares support for husband
16th April 2018 - 17 Chibok girls’ parents dead –BBOG
16th April 2018 - Buhari, Tinubu meet in London
15th April 2018 - South Sudan: African Union PSC embark on peace move
15th April 2018 - Boko Haram have infiltrated herdsmen, warns Osita Okereke
15th April 2018 - Kebbi Police apprehend four abductors, recover N800,000 ransom
15th April 2018 - Five women arrested for hawking, selling naira notes in Ogun
15th April 2018 - Over 800 pension, gratuity cases unresolved in Imo – ex commissioner
Home / Cover / National / Again, cultists strike in Ogun community, kill 1
cultists

Again, cultists strike in Ogun community, kill 1

— 16th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ijebu Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, was, again, thrown into a frenzy as  suspected cultists killed one person yesterday.

The attack came barely a week after cult clash claimed six lives in the town.

Yesterday’s  incident, Daily Sun gathered, occurred after an argument ensued during a football match at LA Primary School, Oke-Agbo, area of the town.

According to a source, the victim, whose identity could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, was chased by suspected members of Eiye Confraternity to where he was hacked to death.

The assailants were said to have fled the scene after killing their victim.

“The incident happened this (Sunday) afternoon, when some youths were playing football. It was during the match that some of them engaged in serious argument, and before anyone knew what was happening, the whole place had been on rampage.

“We had to run for our lives. It was later that we got information that one person was killed. The victim suffered deep machete cuts. No one had expected such killing would occur again, bearing in mind that policemen and other security operatives were deployed in the town about a week ago,” the source said:

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the killing, but said normalcy had been restored to the town. Oyeyemi, however, said the police command had deployed operatives to the town to apprehend the perpetrators and curb further loss of lives.

He said no suspect had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

cultists

Again, cultists strike in Ogun community, kill 1

— 16th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ijebu Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, was, again, thrown into a frenzy as  suspected cultists killed one person yesterday. The attack came barely a week after cult clash claimed six lives in the town. Yesterday’s  incident, Daily Sun gathered, occurred after an argument ensued during a football…

  • Buhari extends VAIDS

    Industrial Council backs Buhari on continental free trade agreement

    — 16th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to consult widely before Nigeria signs the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.  President Buhari, in March, cancelled a trip to Kigali, Rwanda,  where an extra-ordinary summit of African Union was scheduled to sign the agreement  Buhari…

  • Buhari

    2019: Aisha Buhari makes U-turn, declares support for husband

    — 16th April 2018

    • President has pauperised Nigerians –LP Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Against her earlier stance not to support her husband’s re-election bid in 2019, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has now made it clear that President Muhammadu Buhari will get her full support. She made the disclosure in Lagos, while receiving the  Vanguard Personality of the…

  • BBOG

    17 Chibok girls’ parents dead –BBOG

    — 16th April 2018

    • Schoolgirls, Leah Sharibu’s rescue a must –Saraki Remi Adefulu No fewer than 17 of the parents of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls have died due to trauma associated with the abduction. This is even as Senate President, Bukola Saraki, called for concerted efforts by governments, security agencies, religious and community leaders, to rescue the remaining…

  • Buhari

    Buhari, Tinubu meet in London

    — 16th April 2018

    • Discuss developments in APC • President blasts past govts Barely one week after leaving Nigeria for the United Kingdom on vacation, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with former governor of Lagos State and  National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Abuja House, in London. The Buhari-Tinubu meeting was…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share