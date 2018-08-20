AFCON Qualifier:  Rohr to release Super Eagles list this week

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr is expected to release the team list for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Seychelles this week.

The German tactician who is scheduled to arrive Nigeria on Monday to begin preparation for the AFCON qualifying match against Seychelles on September 7, would meet with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials including the Technical department to vet the Super Eagles team list.

Nigeria are third on the table with zero points having lost their opening fixture against South Africa 2-0 and would be desperate for three points in their next game.

Some of the regular players such as Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Odion Ighalo, Ogenyi Onazi, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are expected to be in the team.

One player that would be missed is Super Eagles and Chelsea winger, Victor Moses who early last week announced his retirement from the senior National team.