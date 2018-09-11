Adeosun: A soft landing

I had written an article some weeks ago on the Kemi Adeosun matter, titled “Ungolden silence.” I had said in that piece that it was wrong for Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who is Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, to keep quiet on the issue of her non-service in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, which is meant for Nigerians who graduate before they are 30 years old. Mrs. Adeosun graduated from a higher institution in the United Kingdom at age 22 and worked there for some years before returning to Nigeria. Apparently, because she lived abroad for so long she thought when she returned at above 30 years of age that she only needed an exemption certificate to be able to work in Nigeria. She acquired one, which, according to an investigation by the respectable online newspaper, Premium Times, was fake. Since the news broke, the NYSC officials have only volunteered that the lady did apply for an exemption certificate but they have not confirmed whether they issued one to her or not. Nor have they indicated whether the exemption certificate Mrs. Adeosun used for employment was issued by them or not. When the Minister of Information, Mr. Lai Mohammed, was asked to throw light on the matter, he simply said that since the NYSC, a government department, has spoken, it means the Federal Government has spoken. He, therefore, had nothing more to say.

It is obvious that the NYSC officials are still combing through their files to be able to tell the public something that can settle the matter one way or another. Since it is taking them a very long time to find the information, we can conclude that there is no information to find in those files. Secondly, Mr. Lai Mohammed has not volunteered any more information on the matter. We can also conclude that he has no fresh information on the issue. The conclusion one can draw from the ungolden silence of Mrs. Adeosun, NYSC and the Federal Government is that they have all been boxed into a corner and do not have any idea how to get out of the ugly situation.

Professor Itse Sagay, SAN, who advises the Buhari government on corruption, thinks he has a solution. He has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to dig his heels into the soil and ignore all those who think the government, which is an anti-corruption government, should take action. His reasons are two (a) Mrs. Adeosun is doing a good job, which I agree with. But excellent performance does not exonerate anyone from obeying the laws of the country. (b) That the NYSC is a worthless scheme that no one should bother about. That is a worthless and irresponsible remark to which all those who have served in the scheme would be vehemently opposed to. That is a very, very disrespectful statement to those of us who served in the scheme. We resent it. Other Nigerians who benefit from the exertions of NYSC people, I believe, would resent it.

Let us take the two issues seriatim. Sagay, a professor of law, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and an adviser to the Federal Government on anti-corruption matters, is a very important official of the government. Such an eminent law expert ought to advance only views that can improve the justice system in Nigeria. The question of competence or incompetence of Mrs. Adeosun does not arise at all in the NYSC default matter because competence is not a defence in any criminal matter. What is a defence is noncommittal of an offence. Secondly, no one is so competent in any system that he or she is indispensable. Mrs. Adeosun is not. Thirdly, if Professor Sagay pursues this line of argument as an adviser and the government accepts it, we will get into a legal quagmire and the government’s anti-corruption campaign will be gravely hampered even more than it is at the moment. His advice is a baffling repudiation and vulgarization of Nigeria’s justice system. It is rejected, roundly rejected. Professor Sagay may say that his view is personal. By his position on any view that he expresses on corruption is official, not personal. If he is looking for a subject on which to express his personal opinion, I suggest the weather, a subject in which he is neither an expert nor an adviser.