Nigeria’s reputation worrisome, says Gana

Gana noted that the country’s leadership had cared less about the country’s reputation

Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Jerry Gana has described the country’s reputation as ‘worrisome.’

Gana, who is gunning for the office of the president on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), noted that the country’s leadership had cared less about the country’s reputation, which, according to him, was slowing down the needed economic and social development.

He stated this recently after submitting his nomination form, at the party’s secretariat, in Abuja, promising to shore up the country’s image before the international community if elected.

“We need a country with a good reputation. You know that reputation is a good resource. We are going to create a country with a good reputation so that wherever you are, as a Nigerian, you can be proud. Right now, we are not really caring about the reputation of the nation because we have not brought ourselves under that kind of core values of integrity, honesty, hard work, making sure things are done properly.

“If Nigeria has a good reputation, resources will come from everywhere…” he reiterated.