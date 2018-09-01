Adamu hallucinating over Saraki’s seat – Rafiu Ibrahim

We realised the old man, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is hallucinating. The reason why I said that with all sense of respect and responsibility is that it is on record that we came into the Senate, we were inaugurated on the 9th of June, 2015, and you know the build-up to the inauguration, that some forces in the APC then did not want Abubakar Saraki to be Senate President. So, they used both conventional and unconventional means to stop him and to the glory of God, the Senate was inaugurated and he was nominated and there was no second nomination on that day. Fortunately, Senator Abdullahi Adamu was one of those people that were planning a coup that day. To the glory of God, they ended up being trapped by their own coup. They ended up at the International Conference Centre (ICC), calling us for a meeting, probably to trap us there, lock us up and force us to do what we were not willing to do as senators. So, it is on record. I don’t know what he means by being dubious. If you canvass, one by one, I was one of his campaigners. If you canvass one by one and you wanted the senators to vote for you and you got the majority support, what is dubious in that?

Senator Adamu also said rather than being seen as desperate to remove Saraki, it is Saraki who is desperate to retain his seat at all cost. Is it true?