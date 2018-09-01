People are still wondering why you are at the forefront of the crusade because you used to be with Saraki. How do you respond to this?

I don’t know what you mean by I used to be with Saraki. Normally, I am a peace lover and I had very good relationship with his late father, Olusola Saraki, of blessed memory. We were in the NPN (defunct National Party of Nigeria in the second republic) together. I was not his peer in terms of age, but I got on very well with him; a very amiable character, a shrewd politician and philanthropist of repute. I mean, he doesn’t have unbridled ambition. He wanted to be president, he couldn’t make the presidency, he accepted his fate and he was contented with being the Majority Leader in the Senate to the end. So, I came from that background and when Saraki was seeking the presidency of the Senate, first, because it had to come from North Central Zone, we started having a meeting together as to how we could make one of us from the North Central to take the President of the Senate, but somehow, because of the way and manner the contest was developing, I left his camp and I joined the camp of Ahmed Lawan. And the division between them persisted up till the day when this incidence of his teaming with the PDP to take the presidency happened.

Some members in the APC, I am one of them, who wanted to be sure that our government, the APC government, had a smooth take off; Was it in our interest to do the bidding of Saraki and company to create a crisis and if we are not careful, to abort the take-off of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government? So, we played along and with time, events started unfolding. His ambition started showing and he didn’t give a damn what his actions caused to the smooth flow of Buhari’s effort to govern. If anything, it became very clear that they wanted to sabotage, so to say, because anything that would put the government in good light, they made sure it did not follow the path of righteousness in that regard. And the administration kept having challenges from the Senate. The Senate became virtually the official opposition party so to say. Anything that comes from the president must be criticised, they believe that a measure of their maturity, the measure of their understanding of parliamentary responsibility is for us to present ourselves as if our maturity is measured by how much we oppose the executive to the extent that sometimes, we behave as if we are not part of this government and a mere one arm of the three arms of our government. So, there was never a time I would say I belonged to the same group, believing the same attitude to the government as Bukola Saraki and his supporters have been doing.

It is also said that you are opposing Saraki because you want the Federal Government to drop corruption charges against you. Is it true?

I don’t know if you are up to date. If you are up to date, you would have seen that only about two weeks ago, when Saraki himself opened his mouth to say that, I made it very clear. I presented facts. I don’t have any case whatsoever between me, the Federal Government, the EFCC or whoever. There is no case! Yes, the year 2010, I had issues with EFCC. I had a case in which I and about 12 other people were charged and sometime in the year 2016, precisely June 28, all the charges against me were dropped and I was discharged. So, it is mischief, it is trading in falsehood because sometimes, it pleases some of you that you continue to trade in the fact that; I don’t have any case. The court that tried me is there, the records are there, I presented to the media, the ruling of the court on the case and the order of the court duly signed by the presiding judge and the registry. So, ignorance alone is not an excuse. I can easily take any media house to court if anybody purports that I have a case between June 2016 and now. I could take the person to court. But having resisted the temptation to do so, but the facts are there. If people kept doing their job properly, they would have known that I don’t have any case. So, I am not doing it because I want any favour from Buhari’s government. I am doing what I am doing because I do sincerely support Buhari. I am not ashamed to support him, I am under oath to support him, I am under oath to support this government, be patriotic, to preserve and to protect the constitution. I am under oath to do this.