– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Adamawa: Gov Bindow replaces two decamped commissioners
6th August 2018 - Delta APC leaders dare Oshiomhole, reject Erue as party chair
6th August 2018 - Fake news: FG takes campaign to media houses
6th August 2018 - 95% of NYSC members die due to road accident – DG
6th August 2018 - Saraki to chair annual Ojude Oba festival
6th August 2018 - Osun 2018: Court to rule on Adeleke certificate suit Wednesday
6th August 2018 - Lagos LG CAN inaugurates new excos
6th August 2018 - Overland Airways begins Lagos-Cotonou-Lome flight operations
6th August 2018 - Zimbabwe yet to set date for President-elect Mnangagwa’s inauguration – Spokesman
6th August 2018 - Estacode scam: Foreign Ministry denies culpability
Home / National / Adamawa: Gov Bindow replaces two decamped commissioners
Bindow

Adamawa: Gov Bindow replaces two decamped commissioners

— 6th August 2018

NAN

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa has sworn-in two new commissioners to replace the two that left his cabinet of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the ceremony on Monday, Bindow said that the two new commissioners were to replace Alhaji Yayaji Mijinyawa of Ministry of Lands and Survey and Alhaji Umar Daware of Ministry of Commerce and Industry who resigned.

He said that their resignation was not connected to any form of political rancour or misunderstanding with his administration, but their intention to pursue their political career.

READ ALSO Saraki to chair annual Ojude Oba festival

While extolling their loyalty and support to his government, governor Bindow wished them well in their future endeavuors.

NAN reports that the newly sworn-in commissioners are Alhaji Usman Tukur from Fufore Local Government and Iliyasu Bello from Yola North Local Government.

Tukur, who spoke on behalf of his colleague, promised their loyalty and support to the political dream of the governor.

Tukur assured the governor of their commitment to work tirelessly to make Adamawa a progressive state in all spheres.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bindow

Adamawa: Gov Bindow replaces two decamped commissioners

— 6th August 2018

NAN Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa has sworn-in two new commissioners to replace the two that left his cabinet of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In the ceremony on Monday, Bindow said that the two new commissioners were to replace Alhaji Yayaji Mijinyawa of Ministry of Lands and…

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    Delta APC leaders dare Oshiomhole, reject Erue as party chair

    — 6th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Some leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State, have rejected Prophet Jones Erue as the chairman of the party in the state, describing his swearing-in by the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, as ‘illegal and unconstitutional’. Rising from a meeting, in Asaba, the APC stakeholders frowned at…

  • FAKE NEWS

    Fake news: FG takes campaign to media houses

    — 6th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government, on Monday, took a step further in the campaign against fake news in the country. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in Abuja, took the campaign to the office of the Authority Newspaper, signaling the beginning of the campaign to media offices. He said the visit “kick-starts…

  • Suleiman Kazaure

    95% of NYSC members die due to road accident – DG

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) says 95 per cent of deaths recorded by serving Corps members is due to road accidents. Brig. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, the Director General of NYSC, said this while addressing corps members observing their orientation camp course in Katsina on Monday. “Several serving corps members have been embarking on…

  • OJUDE OBA

    Saraki to chair annual Ojude Oba festival

    — 6th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Senate President Bukola Saraki has been named as the Special Guest of Honour and chairman of the 2018 annual Ojude Oba Festival. The chairman, Ojude Oba Festival Committee, Wahab Osinusi, made this known, on Monday, at a press conference heralding the festival, held at the Awujale Palace, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. Osinusi…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share