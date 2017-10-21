Accreditation begins in Gombe APC mini congress

The Sun News
— 21st October 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Accreditation has commenced in the All Progressives Congress (APC) mini congress to fill eight vacant positions in the party.
Daily Sun reports that delegates that would participate in the internal party election arrived the Gombe International Hotel, venue of the event.

At the time of filing this report, delegates from five local government areas have already been accredited.

Addressing delegates at the venue, state caretaker chairman of the party, Alhaji idi Gubana while welcoming both officials and delegates, warned against act capable of breaching the party’s guidelines.

He warned aspirants against campaigning at the congress venue, stressing that adequate arrangements have been put in place to conduct free, fair congress in line with the guiding principles of the APC.

Thirty-nine candidates are jostling to fill eight vacant positions in the party.

Post Views: 18
