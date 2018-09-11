Chelsea are ready to change the club’s crest

The Daily Express says plans are already underway to make adjustments to the current design approved by Roman Abramovich in 2005.

The existing crest, which was released following Abramovich’s purchase of the club, features a lion holding a staff, which is the Earl of Cadogan’s coat of arms.

The lion will stay but adjustments are currently being made to the font as part of a freshen up.

A source said: “The crest is being redesigned. There won’t be massive changes but it’s being given a freshen up.”