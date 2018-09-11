– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - Abramovich approves Chelsea’s crest redesign
11th September 2018 - Adeosun: A soft landing
11th September 2018 - Ilechukwu may dump MFM FC 
11th September 2018 - Uncertain political landscape
11th September 2018 - Fed Cup tie a good test for Enyimba -Oladapo
11th September 2018 - Int’l. Friendly: Eagles hit Liberia in chartered flight
11th September 2018 - Umeh, Chekwas Okorie reach truce
11th September 2018 - Igbo groups endorse September 14 sit-at-home
11th September 2018 - Imo: Nwosu remains my choice -Okorocha
11th September 2018 - Who is afraid of direct primaries?
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Abramovich approves Chelsea’s crest redesign
CREST

Abramovich approves Chelsea’s crest redesign

— 11th September 2018
  • Chelsea are ready to change the club’s crest

The Daily Express says plans are already underway to make adjustments to the current design approved by Roman Abramovich in 2005.

The existing crest, which was released following Abramovich’s purchase of the club, features a lion holding a staff, which is the Earl of Cadogan’s coat of arms.

READ ALSO Ilechukwu may dump MFM FC

The lion will stay but adjustments are currently being made to the font as part of a freshen up.

A source said: “The crest is being redesigned. There won’t be massive changes but it’s being given a freshen up.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Chekwas

Umeh, Chekwas Okorie reach truce

— 11th September 2018

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Senator representing Anambra Central, Chief Victor and the National Chairman of United Peoples Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie have agreed to end their political disagreements. Speaking after a meeting at the Abuja residence of Senate Committee Chairman on Power and Chairman of…

  • IGBO GROUPS

    Igbo groups endorse September 14 sit-at-home

    — 11th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Twelve Igbo groups, including the Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), rose from an emergency meeting, yesterday, in Enugu State and have endorsed the September 14 sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Others include Igbo Traders Association, Igbo Students Union, Coalition of Igbo Cultural Association, Ndigbo Elders Council, Igbo Youth League,…

  • NWOSU

    Imo: Nwosu remains my choice -Okorocha

    — 11th September 2018

    I’m not aware Eche is contesting for gov’ Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has maintained that he is still solidly behind his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu as his successor in 2019. Nwosu will contest the governorship election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). It was alleged that…

  • VOTER PARTICIPATION

    2019: NGO advocates more voter participation

    — 11th September 2018

    Number of registered voters as released by INEC compared to population of eligible voters is an indication that there is insufficient voters’ participation. Chinelo Obogo The Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development (PRIMORG) is advocating for more voter participation in the ongoing voters card collection and the 2019 general elections. PRIMOG released a comprehensive report…

  • CONSENSUS CANDIDATE

    2019: PDP pushes for consensus candidate

    — 11th September 2018

    Senator Walid Jibrin said the committee is to interface with all the presidential aspirants and explore the possibility of coming up with a consensus candidate Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee to prune down the number of its presidential aspirants, in its bid to ensure a rancour free…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share