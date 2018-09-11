Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has given strong indications that unless things improve, he will quit MFM FC after the Lagos club crashed out of the Aiteo Cup yesterday.

MFM lost on penalties to NNL side Sokoto United.

And Ilechukwu squarely blamed the MFM FC management for the shock loss.

“I am disappointed, but the management lost this game, not the coach or the players.

READ ALSO Fed Cup tie a good test for Enyimba -Oladapo

They must do things right, I can’t work like this next season,” he told reporters after his team’s shock exit from the cup competition.

“It’s very, very possible (to quit after 12 years at the club).

“I will take a leave and think about my future. In few days I will take my decision.”

He lamented the club lost 11 top players this past season with six of them starters and nothing was done to replace them.

“I have been coaching with pains,” he revealed.