NAN

The Abia House of Assembly, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of Justice Onuoha Ogwe, as the Chief Judge of Abia.

The Assembly confirmed the appointment of Justice Ogwe’s appointment after the Speaker, Mr Chikwendu Kalu, conducted a voice vote, to which the lawmakers unanimously approved.

The confirmation followed the letter by submitted by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, dated Oct. 22, asking the lawmakers to confirm Ogwe’s appointment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had inaugurated Justice Ogwe, as the Acting Chief Judge of Abia, in compliance with the recommendation by the National Judicial Council (CJN).

His appointment followed the compulsory retirement of the former Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Uzokwe on March 14.