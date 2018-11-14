NAN

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on Wednesday re-submitted the name of Justice Asabe Karatu to the House of Assembly for confirmation as Chief Judge.

Nan reports that on Aug. 1, the house refused to confirm the appointment of the Karatu, who is Acting Chief Judge, over alleged falsification of her primary school certificate.

NAN reports that the refusal to confirm her appointment followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Bello Yakubu, representing Birnin Kebbi South, during plenary.

Bagudu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, in Birnin Kebbi, said Karatu’s name was re-sent to the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulmumeen Kamba.

Bagudu said that appointment was inline with the recommendation of the National Judicial Council as endorsed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the Council, Justice Walter Onnogben.

Bagudu pleaded with the House to reconsider its position and confirm Karatu as the chief judge of the state.