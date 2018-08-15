Super Eagles striker, Aaron Samuel has called time on his career with Russian Premier League club CSKA Moscow.

CSKA Moscow reported on their official website that Nigerian striker left the Army club yesterday by mutual agreement and wished him all the best in his future career.

Samuel initially joined the Muscovites on loan from Chinese Super League club, Guangzhou R&F in February 2016 before he was acquired on a permanent basis in January 2017.

The 24-year-old striker made 28 appearances in all competitions for CSKA, scoring 4 goals.

He was loaned out to Amkar Perm for the second half of last season but had to leave the club this summer after they stopped being a going concern.

The former Shooting Stars frontman has also worn the jerseys of Vålerenga and Sarpsborg 08 in Norway.