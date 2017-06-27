The Sun News
Latest
27th June 2017 - 85% of IDPs return home in Yobe – official
27th June 2017 - Emir cautions herdsmen against grazing on farmlands
27th June 2017 - Ijaw Reconciliation C’ttee’ll solve INC crisis- Vasrity Don
27th June 2017 - Agitations symptom of rot in Nigerian system – Sultan
27th June 2017 - CSO urges NASS to make more responsive laws to address economic/social challenges
27th June 2017 - Syria: US-led coalition to assess reports of civilian casualties in Mayadin
27th June 2017 - Exam Ethics lauds FG on best practices in promotion exam
27th June 2017 - WHO lauds Africa’s progress in malaria, HIV control
27th June 2017 - Cyber attack hits Russian oil giant, Ukrainian banks
27th June 2017 - Rape on campus: Armed robbers sexually assault female students
Home / National / 85% of IDPs return home in Yobe – official

85% of IDPs return home in Yobe – official

— 27th June 2017

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), says about 85 per cent of  Internally Displaced  Persons (IDPs), who fled their communities in Gujba Local  Government Area, following Boko Haram insurgency had returned.

Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Musa Jidawa, disclosed this, on Tuesday, in an interview, in Damaturu.

He said in Gulani Local Government Area, over 98 per cent of the displaced persons had also been relocated to their communities.

Jidawa said except for some IDPs, who settled around host communities, the state now has only one IDP camp at Pompomari after the closure of Bukar Ali camp both in Damaturu.

“The returnee communities have been engaged in agricultural activities to rebuild their economic lives while, humanitarian partners now deliver assistance to the IDPs in their ancestral homes” he said.

According to him, adequate measures have been adopted by the state committee on resettlement and rehabilitation of IDPs to ensure that goods and services are delivered to the doorstep of displaced persons.

“The committee chaired by the state Deputy-Governor, Abubakar Aliyu, with commissioners drawn from line ministries as members, had engaged efficient monitoring strategy to ensure delivery of all assistance to the targeted beneficiaries.

“I can proudly say that in Yobe, we have no cases of diversion of relief materials provided for displaced persons,” he assured.

He said Yobe State Government and humanitarian agencies have agreed to implement resolutions of the retreat organised by the state government which regulates and coordinates areas and places of intervention.

“This makes us to see ourselves as partners and not competitors, and also takes care of duplication and overlapping of support and intervention in the various communities,” he said. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

85% of IDPs return home in Yobe – official

— 27th June 2017

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), says about 85 per cent of  Internally Displaced  Persons (IDPs), who fled their communities in Gujba Local  Government Area, following Boko Haram insurgency had returned. Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Musa Jidawa, disclosed this, on Tuesday, in an interview, in Damaturu. He said in Gulani Local Government Area, over 98…

Share

  • Emir cautions herdsmen against grazing on farmlands

    — 27th June 2017

    The Emir of Wamba in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Lawal Musa-Nagogo, has cautioned herdsmen against grazing on farmlands to avoid clashes with farmers. Musa-Nagogo made the call, on Tuesday, while addressing his subjects that paid him Sallah homage in his palace at Wamba, Wamba Local Government Area of the state. He said the measure would promote…

    Share

  • Ijaw Reconciliation C’ttee’ll solve INC crisis- Vasrity Don

    — 27th June 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A former President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Kimse Okoko, has expressed optimism that the 20-man Ijaw National Reconciliation Committee set up by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson would resolve the lingering crisis affecting the INC. Governor Dickson had recently inaugurated the committee headed by former military governor of old…

    Share

  • Agitations symptom of rot in Nigerian system – Sultan

    — 27th June 2017

    The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar says ongoing agitations in the country are symptoms of rot in the Nigerian system. Abubakar disclosed this in Sokoto when Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State paid him a Sallah homage. The sultan said:  “In the past, a lot of things were done by some people with impunity…

    Share

  • CSO urges NASS to make more responsive laws to address economic/social challenges

    — 27th June 2017

    The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights has called on the National Assembly to make more responsive laws that will address the socio-economic challenges of the country. Mr Frank Tietie, the Executive Director of the advocacy, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that although the National Assembly had spent…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share