The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - 6 wedding guests electrocuted – Police
2nd May 2018 - Okorocha lauds Dana Air over launch of Owerri-Abuja operation
2nd May 2018 - Trump was misinformed about killings in Nigeria, says Buhari
2nd May 2018 - Nigerian Prisons Service begins recruitment
2nd May 2018 - May Day: Ekiti promotes 37,152 workers
2nd May 2018 - 7m people die every year from exposure to polluted air – WHO
2nd May 2018 - Amosun, Lalong highlight benefits of Buhari’s US visit
2nd May 2018 - Ganduje lauds Buhari over construction of Fed. roads in Kano
2nd May 2018 - 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran
2nd May 2018 - FG condemns Adamawa bomb attacks, orders security beefed-up
Home / World News / 6 wedding guests electrocuted – Police

6 wedding guests electrocuted – Police

— 2nd May 2018

NAN

Police said six wedding guests were electrocuted when a live high-tension power wire fell on top of a bus conveying them to a wedding in the eastern Indian state of Bihar.

“The freak incident took place in Chennari area of the state’s Rohtas district late Tuesday night when a live high-tension power wire fell on a group of people sitting on top of a bus,” a police official said.

The official said the bus was ferrying people to a marriage function when the mishap happened.

He said the victims have been admitted to a local hospital, where the condition of two are said to be serious.

“The bus driver has been booked for allowing people to sit on the roof of the vehicle and carrying more than

its loaded capacity,” the official said.

He said a probe has been ordered into the incident.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKOROCHA DANA

Okorocha lauds Dana Air over launch of Owerri-Abuja operation

— 2nd May 2018

Louis Ibah Governor Rochas Okorocha  of Imo State has commended Dana Air for introducing Owerri-Abuja-Owerri flights saying it had brought the needed succour to the people of Imo state who have had to pay more for less services on other airlines on the route.    Dana Air had, on Tuesday, commenced scheduled flight operations between the…

  • TRUMP MISINFORMED

    Trump was misinformed about killings in Nigeria, says Buhari

    — 2nd May 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC President Muhammadu Buhari has said that President Donald Trump of the United States of America was given wrong information on recent killings in Nigeria, describing those behind the report as ‘mischief-makers’. According to President Buhari, the information that Christians were being killed in Nigeria was untrue as similar incident that happened…

  • Nigerian Prisons Service begins recruitment

    — 2nd May 2018

    The Nigerian Prisons Service has commenced recruitment for full time appointments. According to a post on their website, the recruitment exercise will run from April 30 and end on June 11. It read: The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for full time appointments to…

  • May Day: Ekiti promotes 37,152 workers

    — 2nd May 2018

    The Ekiti State Government, on Tuesday, announced the promotion of 37, 152 workers in the public service, this was announced by Governor Ayodele Fayose during the celebration of the annual Workers’ Day popularly known as the May Day celebration in Ado-Ekiti. The governor said the exercise covered promotions from 2015 to 2017 and that they…

  • BUHARI TRUMP CHRISTIANS NIGERIA

    Amosun, Lalong highlight benefits of Buhari’s US visit

    — 2nd May 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Governors Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State have said President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to President Donald Trump of the United States of America, would yield positive results especially in the area of agriculture and security. The two governors, who were among of the Federal Government’s delegation…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share