– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - 50,000 PVCs await collection in Bwari Area Council-INEC
25th July 2018 - Ngige replies Oshiomhole, says ‘He’s ignorant, I’m not afraid of suspension’
25th July 2018 - Offa bank robbery: Court grants Kwara Gov’s Chief of Staff bail
25th July 2018 - Actress Stephanie Linus’ ‘Make Me Fabulous!’ reality show returns
25th July 2018 - 2019: APC South Africa Chapter inaugurates Cape Town branch
25th July 2018 - Kebbi Police arrest Inspector’s killers, 291 suspects in one month
25th July 2018 - 2019: Shagari declares interest in Sokoto governorship seat
25th July 2018 - Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brands
25th July 2018 - Bishop Kukah donates relief materials to Katsina flood victims
25th July 2018 - 2019: APC women urged to resist intimidation, monetary inducement in Ebonyi
Home / National / 50,000 PVCs await collection in Bwari Area Council-INEC
PVCs

50,000 PVCs await collection in Bwari Area Council-INEC

— 25th July 2018

NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the FCT on Wednesday said that over 50,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were  yet to be collected in Bwari Area Council.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of the FCT, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, said this during sensitisation meeting with stakeholders in Bwari, Abuja.

Bello said that the council  had so far registered 160,000  voters, but had over 50, 000 PVCs lying in INEC office in the area.

He called on the Chairman of the council. Mr Musa Dikko, as well as all political party executives in the area to do more sensitisation campaign, on the need and use of the cards before the 2019 general elections.

READ ALSO Ngige replies Oshiomhole, says ‘He’s ignorant, I’m not afraid of suspension’

“You cannot allow this to happen without properly sensitising the people on the collection of the cards, who will vote for you, how can they vote for you.

“You are the beneficiaries of the PVCs and not INEC; you should be more enthusiastic than us on this sensitisation.

“We do not want to continue keeping these cards, INEC is not the one voting, without these cards, electorate cannot vote.

“It is your duty as stakeholders to urge them on the collection of the cards, ‘he said.

Bello  said that while the distribution of the cards would continue until one week to the  general elections, the registration would however be suspended as from Aug. 17 until after the 2019 general elections.

The electoral commissioner,  explained that the development was to enable the commission produce more cards for the general elections, assured those who registered before the suspension that they would get their cards before the general elections.

He commended the residents of the council on their positive response to the ongoing voter registration and urged them to show the same spirit and come out enmasse to vote during the general elections, in peace.

“We assure you that your votes would count but we cannot do it in isolation as we want the elections to be peaceful.

“We urge all religious leaders, traditional heads and political representatives to preach peace and violent-free elections to the people.

“When you conduct yourselves in a peaceful manner as stakeholders, the people will emulate your good conduct and this attitude will simplify the work of the security agents too.”

Earlier,Dikko expressed appreciation to the commission for the visit and to familiarise with the council.

He said that the move was necessary and well planned, and expressed optimism that it would increase the level of preparedness of the people toward the upcoming general elections.

NAN reports that both Heads of departments from the council and the FCT INEC, political party executives, religious and traditional leaders, security agents and youths in the council attended the meeting.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PVCs

50,000 PVCs await collection in Bwari Area Council-INEC

— 25th July 2018

NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the FCT on Wednesday said that over 50,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were  yet to be collected in Bwari Area Council. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of the FCT, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, said this during sensitisation meeting with stakeholders in Bwari, Abuja. Bello said that the…

  • NGIGE

    Ngige replies Oshiomhole, says ‘He’s ignorant, I’m not afraid of suspension’

    — 25th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said he is not afraid of suspension in a party in which he is a founding member. He was responding to the threat issued by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, that if he did not inaugurate the board…

  • OFFA

    Offa bank robbery: Court grants Kwara Gov’s Chief of Staff bail

    — 25th July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin A Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, on Wednesday, granted an interim bail to Alhaji Yusuf Abdulwahab, the Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, in the sum of N10 million. Abdulwahab had been held in police custody in Abuja since June 2, 2018, after he responded…

  • APC South Africa

    2019: APC South Africa Chapter inaugurates Cape Town branch

    — 25th July 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter, has inaugurated its Cape Town branch as part efforts to widen the prospect of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections. Mr Bola Babarinde, the Chairman of the chapter, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday,…

  • KEBBI

    Kebbi Police arrest Inspector’s killers, 291 suspects in one month

    — 25th July 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested  a Fulani herdsman, Babuga Manu Kuaara, who killed  a Police Inspector, Umaru Danladi, attached  to Kaoje Police division, in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The Command also paraded 11 suspected kidnapers, ex-convicted cars syndicate, Peter James, who was caught while stealing vehicle in Birnin-Kebbi…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share