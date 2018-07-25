– The Sun News
NGIGE

Ngige replies Oshiomhole, says ‘He’s ignorant, I’m not afraid of suspension’

— 25th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said he is not afraid of suspension in a party in which he is a founding member.

He was responding to the threat issued by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, that if he did not inaugurate the board members of federal agencies and parastatal under his ministry, he (Bgige) would be suspended from the party.

The parastatals and agencies are the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), National Directorate of Employment (NDE), National Productivity Centre (NPC), and Michael Imoudu Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).

The APC National Chairman had said, on Monday, that the APC under his leadership, would not continue to tolerate ministers who abuse their office and disrespect President Muhammadu Buhari by refusing to carry out his directives.

He dared Ngige not to comply within the stipulated time and see if he would not be suspended and thereafter, sacked from the federal cabinet.

Ngige, who had earlier faulted Oshiomhole on the constitution and inauguration of the board members of federal agencies and parastatal under his ministry, when approached by our correspondents in the Council chambers of the Presidential Villa, before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, said the APC National Chairman was talking out of ignorance.

He maintained that the Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), was yet to be inaugurated because of reports of diversion of funds to the tune of N48 billion.

When asked when he was going to comply and if he was not afraid of suspension from the party, Ngige said, “How? In a party that we formed and brought them in? The man is talking out of ignorance. I’m not afraid of suspension.”

Ngige had, in his written response earlier, explained why the Board of NSITF was yet to be inaugurated. He said: “Our National Chairman, I am in receipt of a letter referenced APC/NHDQ/ GEN-S/28/018/003 dated July 11, 2018, which was sent from your office and received by me on July 12, 2018.

READ ALSO: Offa bank robbery: Court grants Kwara Gov’s Chief of Staff bail

“Ordinarily, I would not believe the letter was from you except for the barrage of media statements that came before I saw the letter. I read the contents of this letter with both amazement and utter disbelief.”

The minister said he had reconstituted three boards of the four agencies and parastatals under his ministry, but has not been able to constitute the board of NSITF because of cases of financial malfeasance, which have put the agency under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

  2. ochendo 25th July 2018 at 4:14 pm
    Reply

    probaly one might be tempted to say oyegun was on the quiet side and therefore ran the party the way jonathan ran his government.it now seems a tiger has taken over threatening thunder and running his mouth foul.he wants to run the party the way pmb is running his government.may be,just may be,adams promised pmb ‘chanji’ in the party;to fight and kill ‘kworoption’ in the party and anti-party activities the same way pmb went after and still going after the opposition as the problem of his government.adams has equally identified and still looking for those smelling pdp yet in apc.they must be technically defeated and degraded.so,like president like chairman.do I say ADIEU apc.I can see many dressing up for its requiem mass!

  4. mazi offor joseph okereke 25th July 2018 at 5:32 pm
    Reply

    Every ignoramus starts with igbo man for personal championing. imagine , later day saint like oshomohle, threatning ijere like ngige because he was made party chairman yesterday. oshomohle has not seen the present day salisu buhari with toronto nysc certificates to suspend, only ngige. what a thrash. that was how he foolishly maligned okonjo iwula who can be his classroom teacher just for cheap popularity and eye service to mr president to actualise his inordinate ambition of becoming party chairman which he now got by slandering his town man and former governor , chief oyegun for mere porridge.
    ngige must surely out live millinos of oshomohle and his shenanigans.

